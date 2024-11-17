When it comes to modern filmmakers, one of the most beloved in horror has been Mike Flanagan. The filmmaker behind Hush, Absentia and Oculus has made quite a name for himself in the last decade. However, his next film will see the acclaimed director take a break from horror with The Life of Chuck. It was recently announced that the film will be released next summer by Neon. However, despite The Life of Chuck not being in Flanagan’s traditional genre, that doesn’t mean he’s fully left his horror roots behind, as the drama will feature an Easter egg from his horror masterpiece Doctor Sleep.

Flanagan posted to Instagram over the weekend revealing that Rose the Hat’s famous top hat will be making a brief appearance in the upcoming film. He specifically wrote:

“From the Prop Collection: Rose’s hat from DOCTOR SLEEP, which was released in theaters 5 years ago. (This hat also makes a special, subtle appearance in THE LIFE OF CHUCK…)”

Accompanying the post is a picture of the famous hat itself. Rose was the main villain of the The Shining sequel, played brilliantly by Mission: Impossible’s Rebecca Ferguson. Doctor Sleep was coincidentally Flanagan’s last film and Stephen King adaptation. The director has spent the last half decade redefining the horror genre on TV with hits like The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher. While Doctor Sleep was a box office bomb when it released in November 2019, the film has rightfully grown a cult following and is one of the best genre pieces of the 21st century. That’s why it’s nice to hear that its legacy will live on in The Life of Chuck in a small way.

What Is ‘The Life of Chuck’ About?

Based on King’s 2020 Novella If It Bleeds, The Life of Chuck follows the full life of Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) in reverse. The film is expected to start on his deathbed, caused by a brain tumor, and go all the way to his childhood. A childhood where he supposedly grew up in a haunted house. While the film will be making its theatrical debut in 2025, it was the talk of the festival scene this year. That included winning the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Life of Chuck is being pegged as the best film of Flanagan’s career, which is saying a lot, but the ensemble cast has received a ton of praise as well. Alongside Hiddleston, The Life of Chuck is full of Flanagan regulars, like Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Kate Siegal, Carl Lumbly, Heather Langenkamp, and Rahul Kohli. There are also new members to Flanagan’s family, like Matthew Lillard (Scream), Chiwetel Ejiofor and David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil). The film itself currently holds an impressive certified fresh 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Flanagan Fans Have A Lot to be Excited About

While The Life of Chuck will be Flanagan’s first film in six years by the time it hits theaters, fans won’t have to wait that long again as his next horror film will be scaring moviegoers in 2026. That would be the latest entry in The Exorcist franchise. Something the director himself has called his scariest film to date. As fans anxiously wait for his next two films, you can currently stream Doctor Sleep on Amazon Prime Video.

