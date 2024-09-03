One of the hotly anticipated horror projects of the year is undoubtedly The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of the Stephen King short story of the same title directed by horror maven Mike Flanagan. As we inch closer to its imminent world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, more details about the movie are emerging. The movie features a stacked cast led by Tom Hiddleston in the titular role of Chuck Krantz, a humble accountant who is the story's centerpiece. Vanity has released a new look at Hiddleston that sees his character in a different mood compared to the first look photo that saw the accountant in happy spirits.

Though the new photo bears a contrast with the previous one, there remain a few similarities. Hiddleston is again dressed professionally in a suit and wears a spectacle. He is standing outside of what appears to be a bar (considering the neon lights illuminating the dark background) and seems contemplative as he gazes worryingly into the distance. The image is cryptic and seems to give nothing away in terms of plot details, telling how much Flanagan intends to stay faithful to the source material.

The King novella from which the movie is adapted is one in a three-part story making up the acclaimed author's 2020 anthology collection If It Bleeds. The film will chronicle the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse order, beginning with his tragic demise from brain cancer at 39 to his childhood experience living in a haunted house. This remains the much that is known about the plot so far. However, details emerging from interviews with the movie's stars, including Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) reveal the movie will lean more toward an emotional angle.

'The Life of Chuck' Will Be A Joyful Horror Movie

From The Haunting of Hill House to The Fall of the House of Usher. Flanagan is renowned for his ability to craft haunting tales. However, the director has shared that The Life of Chuck will be his least scary piece yet, advising that audiences tone down their anticipation regarding the horror elements of the film. In a recent panel discussion at FanExpo Canada hosted by Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier, Flanagan revealed that the horror movie will have an appropriately spooky rating and that it will have a more joyous and celebratory tone. He said:

“It's from the side of Stephen that wrote Stand By Me and Shawshank Redemption. It's a completely different world for me to be in, and it's my favorite movie I've ever worked on by a mile. The cast is extraordinary, as you said. I am so proud of this one…Just check your expectations at the door if you're expecting it to be scary because you'll be very disappointed. If you're expecting something that is a life affirming celebration and joy and existence and mortality, you'll be very happy.”

The Life of Chuck will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, slated to begin on the 6th of September. The movie is yet without a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for future updates.