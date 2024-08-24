It is no secret that Mike Flanagan's work is predominantly horror-related. From Doctor Sleep to The Haunting of Hill House, the director has tackled several chilling projects, but his next big screen effort is far from scary. In a panel conversation at FanExpo Canada hosted by Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier, with his wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel in attendance, Flanagan shared more about his adaptation of Stephen King's short story The Life of Chuck. Not only did he mention that this is the best movie he has ever made, but that audiences have to keep their expectations in check if they are hoping for another spooky tale.

“It's from the side of Stephen that wrote Stand By Me and Shawshank Redemption. It's a completely different world for me to be in, and it's my favorite movie I've ever worked on by a mile. The cast is extraordinary, as you said. I am so proud of this one…Just check your expectations at the door if you're expecting it to be scary because you'll be very disappointed. If you're expecting something that is a life affirming celebration and joy and existence and mortality, you'll be very happy.”

The film will tell the story of Charles Krantz (played by Tom Hiddleston) in reverse order, from his tragic death at 39 to his childhood living in a haunting household. In the project's first image, audiences can catch a glimpse at the Loki alum wearing glasses and a corporate outfit. Given the cryptic first-look and the fact that an official trailer has yet to be divulged, it is still uncertain as to how much Flanagan will stick to the source material.

Who Is Joining Tom Hiddleston in 'Life of Chuck'?

Aside from Hiddleston, the cast for The Life of Chuck is stacked. Siegel returns for another collaboration with Flanagan, and accompanying her are Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), and Damian Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer). In a conversation with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff earlier this year, Gillan shared that she already saw a rough cut of the film and "cried for days", which definitely hints at how emotional the final version will be.

The Life of Chuck will have its worldwide premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which will run from September 5-15.