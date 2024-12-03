We finally know when Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, will hit theaters. Anticipation has been sky-high for the movie, especially after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it earned resounding praise. Luckily, the rest of the world will have to wait only a little longer to see Flanagan's first creation in six years, as NEON is keeping to its promise of releasing the movie in the summer.

The horror-loving indie distributor has set The Life of Chuck for a release early in the summer on May 30, 2025. It's a strategic choice given that the summer of 2025 is packed full of major blockbuster releases, most of which won't hit the screens until deep in the summer. This gives audiences enough time to spend with Chuck, undistracted, before the arrival of bigger-name productions. However, the movie will battle for numbers alongside Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth Karate Kid movie also debuting in theaters on the same day.

Based on King's acclaimed novella, The Life of Chuck was written and directed by Flanagan, who became instantly enamored by the story after reading it, telling Vanity Fair it was "the best thing that he’d (King) written in a decade". Set against the backdrop of a world that appears to be slowly crumbling, per its official synopsis, The Life of Chuck is "three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumor at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.” Loki star Tom Hiddleston plays Chuck, leading a stellar ensemble that includes Mark Hamill as Albie, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson, David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Matthew Lillard, and Harvey Guillén, among others.

What Are Critics Saying About 'The Life of Chuck'?

Both critics and audiences have been on the same page with the reviews for The Life of Chuck, with both sides agreeing that it is an impeccable interpretation of King's novella. At TIFF, the movie earned the coveted People's Choice Award, an honor that usually heralds more success on the subsequent award circuit. Collider's Jason Gorber was so blown away by the film that he deems it "the best King-originated film ever made." In his review, Gorber describes the film with phrases such as “simply a stunner” and “deeply heartfelt.”

The Life Chuck is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% score from 40 critics' reviews. There's no reason to believe otherwise that The Life of Chuck won't sweep audiences in theaters. It promises to be a satisfying emotional rollercoaster that might even get our eyes a little watery, so be sure to take along some tissues.

The Life of Chuck will debut in theaters on May 30, 2025. As always, stay tuned for more.