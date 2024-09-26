This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Horror master Mike Flanagan is ready to unsettle audiences once again with his upcoming adaptation of the Stephen King short story, The Life of Chuck, and we've now gotten an update on when exactly this might happen. The film has reportedly been acquired by Neon for distribution in the United States and is eyeing a theatrical release in the summer of 2025, according to Variety. A specific date for the release remains unclear, but it seems that we won't have to wait too much longer for the highly anticipated film.

The film is an adaptation of King's 2020 short story, and stars Tom Hiddleston as Charles Krantz. The story is "split into three distinct chapters that unfurl in reverse chronological order and set against the backdrop of a world that appears to be slowly crumbling," according to the film's logline. Amid the chaos, a mysterious billboard appears congratulating Krantz for 39 years of work, though it appears there is more to the billboard - and the world - than meets the eye. The Life of Chuck also stars Mark Hamill in the role of Albie alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson, a man who is seemingly unable to go anywhere without seeing Chuck. Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Matthew Lillard, Harvey Guillén, Kate Siegel, David Dastmalchian, Mia Sara, and more also star.

Flanagan, best known for his Netflix horror The Fall of the House of Usher and for directing The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, directed The Life of Chuck from a self-adapted screenplay. Flanagan is also producing the film via his Red Room Pictures banner alongside Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. The Life of Chuck recently premiered at TIFF, where it received rave reviews from critics and audience alike.

'The Life of Chuck' is Earning Great Reviews

The Life of Chuck hasn't been seen by that many people yet, but the ones who have watched it appear to have nothing but positive things to say. "With Mike Flanagan’s stellar The Life of Chuck, we have another adaptation that immediately contends for being crowned the best King-originated film ever made," Collider's Jason Gorber said in his review. The film's "intertwined stories are knit together in ways both subtle and overt that, from its opening to closing frame, encourages us to find moments of joy in the face of existential dread," he added.

The Life of Chuck isn't the only King adaptation on the horizon, either; HBO's highly anticipated (and long-delayed) adaptation of Salem's Lot is set to premiere on Max on Oct. 3. Like The Life of Chuck, Salem's Lot earned positive reviews, with Collider's Robert Brian Taylor calling the film a "solid new adaptation" of King projects. A television spinoff of King's It series called It: Welcome to Derry is also slated for a release sometime in 2025. The Life of Chuck doesn't have an exact release date yet, so stay tuned to Collider for more information.