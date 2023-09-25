The Big Picture Life on Our Planet is a nature docuseries that explores the constant battle for survival and dominance on Earth throughout its history.

The series showcases a wide range of creatures from Earth's past, including dinosaurs, ancient sea creatures, wooly mammoths, and more.

With stunning visuals and the narration of Morgan Freeman, Life on Our Planet offers a cinematic and captivating look into the fascinating dynasties that have ruled our planet.

Over the course of 3.8 billion years on planet Earth, the millions of creatures aboard this bright blue rock floating through space have endured a constant battle for survival. Humans living today only see a brief snapshot of what life on this planet looks like. Entire species have lived and died out in the many years before our lives began and only those that adapted and evolved to fit the environment are still around. Netflix is preparing to expand the scope with the nature docuseries Life on Our Planet. A new trailer teases the many creatures from our homeworld's long history that will be explored in the new eight-part series narrated by Morgan Freeman.

Life on Our Planet shows the never-ending fight for survival and dominance on Earth through the lens of the creatures that rose and fell throughout the planet's life cycle. While there are now only 20 million species in existence, there used to be far more with ancient wonders like the dinosaurs roaming the land and sea creatures that look more like monsters swimming through the ocean. These creatures amount to veritable, fascinating dynasties that ruled the planet, but cataclysmic events and nature itself have shaken life to its foundation time and time again. Freeman lends his voice to all creatures, from the very beginning and the smallest microbial beings all the way to humanity now, in what's billed as the greatest drama imaginable - life on Earth.

In order to resurrect the series' many prehistoric creatures, Life on Our Planet is made in collaboration with Industrial Light and Magic, one of the industry standard-bearers for effects and virtual production. Their work is on full display in the trailer as majestic creatures are brought to life in stunning detail in environments far removed from those of today. From the dinosaurs roaming a verdant planet with giant insects and roaring volcanoes to the wooly mammoths and sabertooth tigers braving the snowy tundras of the Ice Age and the monstrous creatures lurking in the deep, all of it is given a cinematic touch.

Who's Involved in the Making of Life on Our Planet?

Image via Netflix

The team at Silverback Films behind Netflix's Emmy-winning docuseries Our Planet returned to create Life on Our Planet in partnership with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment. He joins executive producers Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey while Dan Tapster produces with Fothergill and Scholey. Marking a push for more natural history content, this series is one of six announced back in November 2022 including the previously released Our Universe and Our Planet II as well as Our Oceans and Our Living World in 2024 and Our Water World in 2025.

Life on Our Planet premieres on Netflix on October 25. Check out the trailer below.