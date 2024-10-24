Tyra Banks has been mulling over a potential sequel to the 2000 fantasy TV film, Life-Size, for some time now, and it appears the former America’s Next Top Model now has her first idea for what the third film could be about. The original Life-Size movie released in 2000 and turned out a surprise success. The movie has even generated something of a cult following in the years since and has been credited with paving the way for the popularity of doll-themed movies. Banks reprized her role in the sequel Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, released 18 years after the first movie. Now, 5 years later, and with the thumping success of the live-action Barbie (2023) movie showing that doll-inspired stories can interest a wide demographic, Banks is open to returning to the character once more.

In her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Banks pitched an idea for the sequel that will have her return as the character Eve and Lindsay Lohan as Casey Stuart. “I feel like we should do one,” she said when asked about the threequel. “And I feel like I’ve been really looking at Lindsay and I feel like, what if she was a doll? What if she, in some kind of way, magically turned into a doll? And then my Eve character had to teach her how to be a doll. I feel like that could be very interesting.” It's a wild idea given that Lohan's character in the movie was human. Could Casey somehow be transformed into a doll under the same magical circumstances that transformed a miniature Eve into a life-size speaking doll? It all appears vague for now and only time will reveal what Banks has up her sleeves.

This isn't the first time that Banks has teased returning for a Life-Size sequel, and she appears to be getting more serious with it. The actress and model first indicated interest in 2020 on Watch What Happens Live and then, a few months ago, in August, she again teased the project with a video of her sizable Polly Pocket-themed AirBnb posted to Instagram. She reminisced about the movie in the caption, writing; “I’m sure so many kids that loved my Life-Size movie thought of you while watching it… guess it’s time to visit this lil place and dream up another script. What say you, @lindsaylohan?”

'Life-Size 3' Will Mean Another Return To Familiar Role For Lindsay Lohan

Lohan is yet to give an answer to Banks' question and if her response is in the affirmative, then it means the former child star could be making another return to one of her earliest roles. This would align with the trajectory her career seems to be taking at the moment, with the actress recently revisiting some of her past roles. Lohan recently made a guest appearance in Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical film and the sequel to her popular body-swap movie, Freaky Friday is on the way. Hopefully, the Just My Luck star won't have any problems feeding us some more nostalgia with Life-Size 3.

Stay Tuned to Collider for updates on Life-Size 3.