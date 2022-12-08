Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the new trailer for the upcoming film Life Upside Down from IFC Films. The romantic comedy stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Radha Mitchell (London Has Fallen), Danny Huston (Succession), and Rosie Fellner (The Trip to Italy) and is set to release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023, with it arriving to AMC+ later in the year in April.

Life Upside Down takes place during the COVID-19 lockdown that happened in 2020 and follows three couples as they become trapped in their individual Los Angeles homes. Now being forced to spend all day and night with their significant other, each one of them will face off against their spouses, friends, and lovers before all being forced to take an introspective look at themselves and face off against themselves.

The brand-new trailer introduces us to these couples, with Odenkirk playing the owner of an art gallery that is shut down due to the pandemic. The trailer mainly focuses on these couples as they are forced to stay inside and spend more time than ever with their significant other as they try to adjust to the new world. While it opens on a gallery show with all things normal, the date of March 2020 appearing on the screen tells us that it is only a matter of time before the lockdown, which does come shortly after. The cinematography and sound of the trailer even reflect the difference between the world before and during the lockdown, with the camera being very active and moving throughout a scene prior to the lockdown such as the opening of the trailer at the art gallery, moving through the scene with clear and professionally done sound while the scenes during lockdown are filmed with static shots and worse audio quality, similar to if it was filmed on a webcam or phone, which is how people would have communicated during the lockdown. While all the couples face their significant others and themselves, Odenkirk must also wrestle with the fact that he could lose the gallery.

Image via IFC

RELATED: ‘Nobody 2’: Bob Odenkirk Action Sequel Is Aiming to Film Next Year [Exclusive]

Life Upside Down is directed and written by Cecilia Miniucchi, who also served as a producer on the film. Her fellow producers on the project include Jeffrey Coulter, Carl F. Berg, Jason Rose, Rose Kuo, and Radha Mitchell. The film was executive produced by Fred Roos, Paolo Rossi Pisu, Marta Miniucchi, Holley Heitz, Antoni Stutz, Anna Hatzis, John Hatziz, and Desmond Nakano. Life Upside Down had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Life Upside Down will release in select theaters as well as on-demand on January 27, 2023, before arriving on AMC+ in April. You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy as well as read its official synopsis down below.