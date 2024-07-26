The Big Picture Fans speculated Life was a Venom prequel due to shared a studio, the people involved, and a trailer connection.

Life, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebecca Ferguson, is a bold alien horror movie.

Despite being criticized and especially bleak, the director of Life defends the film's ending.

Do you remember the science-fiction horror film, Life? Hitting theaters in 2017, this picture starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds and ran with the tagline: We were better off alone. The premise that humanity would encounter real, alien life on Mars (even in the form of a small, multi-celled organism) is an exciting prospect, especially considering that some believe we may have encountered life out there already. But this tale has a wild history of strange marketing tactics and fan theories that made many believe Life wasn't just the next standalone sci-fi horror flick, but rather a prequel to the following year's Marvel/Sony collaboration, Venom. Just how are Life and Venom connected? Well, their symbiotic nature may surprise you.

Fans Immediately Thought 'Life' Was Venom's Origin Story

When Life was first announced in 2015, slowly amassing its impressive small cast, most didn't think anything of it. It sounded just like your average alien horror film that would evoke the same levels of terror as previous sci-fi thrills. It was only when the first "Restricted Trailer" was released 10 days before the film hit theaters on March 24, 2017, that some fans became convinced it was a stealth Venom prequel. After all, Sony was behind both Life and Venom (with the latter having been announced the year prior) and given the Marvel character's origins, it felt plausible. Of course, in the original Marvel Comics, the Venom symbiote first attaches itself to Spider-Man during the original Secret Wars event series, following him to Earth from Battleworld. In most other Spider-Man adaptations, however, such as Spider-Man: The Animated Series and the Sam Raimi film trilogy, Venom's origins were adjusted quite a bit.

In many iterations, the Venom symbiote arrives after a space mission accidentally brings the alien life form back with them (or, it plummets to Earth via meteor). Spider-Man then uses the black suit himself before forsaking it, and it later bonds with Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy in the Venom films). But the reason many considered Life to be a potential Venom prequel wasn't just because of the possible similarities in origin or the fact that both films were produced by the same studio, but because the trailer itself actually contained footage from Spider-Man 3, the first live-action appearance of Venom (played then by Topher Grace). In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot, a bunch of worried New Yorkers are seen looking up into the sky. This clip is reportedly from Raimi's third Spider-Man film (albeit from a different angle than what appeared in the actual film), and further connects Life and Venom together.

To make things even more confusing, Life screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (who had also written Deadpool) had actually been hired by Sony years earlier to write a Venom spin-off feature based in the world of Raimi's trilogy. While that never happened, Venom was eventually made in a continuity separate from the flagship Spider-Man films as the launchpad of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Though Wernick and Reese weren't involved with the final product, some believed that Life was still influenced and inspired by their initial Venom plans. Of course, this is all just speculation, but it is curious that Life director Daniel Espinosa went on to direct Morbius — set in the same world as Venom — only a few years later (Jake Gyllenhaal would also go on to play Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

'Life' Is an Exciting Sci-Fi/Horror Thriller That Echoes 'Alien'

Though not at all associated with Venom, Life is a fun one to revisit. This sci-fi horror is a superb time, and a well-thought-out look at how we in modern day might interact with hostile alien life in a non-traditional invasion picture. Despite excellent performances from Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson, Life has often been criticized for its similarities to Ridley Scott's Alien, but that's not exactly a bad thing. While Alien takes place in a very dated take on the future, Life is a contemporary tale that feels like it could possibly happen in our time. Sure, there are certainly some similarities between the two (Life also pulls from Gravity, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and even Psycho), the 2017 picture is a bit more practical in how its alien operates — and different enough to avoid any serious plagiarization.

There's also the characters themselves, who are each dynamic on their own and make this sci-fi romp worthwhile. From Ryan Reynolds' fast-talking and charismatic Rory Adams (a nerd who makes a sly reference to Re-Animator) to Ariyon Bakare's introspective and curious scientist, Dr. Hugh Derry, who tempts fate as all movie scientists seem to, Life feels like a full, lived-in world not too unlike our own. Okay, it still takes place almost exclusively aboard the International Space Station, but the way the world responds to finding the first undeniable proof of life in the greater universe feels all too real. And unlike Alien, the creature in Life isn't initially hostile, nor does it give any reason for the ISS team to be afraid. That is, until it does.

Once things get rolling, Life turns from a compelling sci-fi story of exploration to an intense horror film, laced with potentially world-ending stakes that turn the ISS crew into the final defense against total annihilation. It isn't long before we surmise that the reason Mars is a "dead planet" is because of this organism and its penchant for feeding on any sort of living-breathing creature. Unlike the Xenomorphs of the Alien franchise, who can be killed like any ordinary flesh-and-acid-blood creature, Life's Calvin is a terrifying parasite that grows and shifts the more it consumes. Frankly, it doesn't look much like a Venom symbiote at all, save for its parasitic behavior.

'Life's Ending Boldly Goes Where Few Alien Movies Have Gone Before

For all the comparisons folks made between Life and Alien, the strongest of them is the ending, though not because Life in any way copies the conclusion of Ridley Scott's space horror. When the poster for Alien first dropped in 1979, audiences were fascinated by the film's now-iconic tagline: In space, no one can hear you scream. Life takes that concept to a whole new level and honors the idea as Rebecca Ferguson's character is left adrift in space. It's a controversial ending that director Daniel Espinosa adamantly defended following the film's release. "It was shot to be realistic. It was a shot to make a science fiction movie that ties into this other great American genre, which is noir," Espinosa told The Hollywood Reporter. "I completely understand that this ending might not be the preferable choice, but for me it was a fundamental part of the reason I [wanted] to do the movie."

While a film like Gravity explores the vastness of outer space, Espinosa wanted to go a different direction with Life. While both films take place in space, Life is actively claustrophobic in its attempts to heighten the horror and terrify its audience. As Alien and other features of its kind end with a hopeful finish, Life subverts our expectations by emphasizing the potential dangers of alien life. There is no hope left when Life ends. The alien lifeform has reached Earth, and it shows no signs of slowing down. If you're looking for a thoughtful sci-fi horror flick (also described as a noir by its director), then Life might be one worth revisiting. No, it's not connected to Venom, but it does some interesting things with the alien parasite concept that the Marvel franchise could learn a thing or two from. Maybe Venom: The Last Dance will take a cue or two from this sci-fi picture.

Life is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

