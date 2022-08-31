Disney's Brady Bunch of the 21st century is back, ladies and gentlemen. The dynamic step-sibling duo, Casey and Derek of Life with Derek, are bringing their brand-new families together under one roof in an all-new feature-length movie Life with Luca. In a post on Twitter, series star Ashley Leggat shared a few behind-the-scenes photos that give fans a sneak peek at how the Venturi-McDonald's have been faring since graduation. Over a decade in the making, the two fan faves will reunite in Ontario, but this time they're the parents — so many changes, it makes our head spin!

Like so many reboots of beloved series of the '90s and early 2000s, like Raven's Home, iCarly, and Girl Meets World to name a few, Life with Luca has been a long-time coming. That's why Leggat's photos on her Twitter have sparked such excitement. In the BTS photos, we see Derek and Casey's reunion, plus the whole slew of new siblings. Joy Tanner's reprisal of Casey's mother Nora is confirmed, pictured in front of framed photographs of their family, hopefully confirming John Ralston's return as George, as well.

When we last left off with Casey (Leggat) and Derek (Michael Seater) in 2009, both — to even Derek's surprise — managed to graduate and get accepted to college. As a last trick up his sleeve to forever needle his Type A step-sister's nerves, they find out they're both attending the same university, but what happens after? In the 90-minute follow-up feature film, created by Life with Derek's showrunners and writers Daphne Ballon and Jeff Biederman, Life with Luca explores life after high school for the two headbutting siblings. Fifteen years later both Casey and Derek are parents now, and, as expected, they're raising two very different teenagers.

Image via Family Channel

RELATED: 10 Things That Made 2000s Disney Channel Iconic

After Queens University, Derek moved to Paris and became a successful musician, though whether as the guitarist for D-Rock or not has yet to be confirmed. He's now the single dad of a 14-year-old daughter, Skyler (Isabel Rose Silva), who turns out to be just as quick-witted as her father, but is also studious and is now giving Derek a taste of his own rebellious behavior as she begins to test her boundaries. Meanwhile, Casey graduated from Queens U and went on to become a lawyer (did we expect anything less?). She's a married mother of three, living in Toronto, and parents with a pretty firm hand. In a turn of events, Casey's eldest, 14-year-old Luca (Marcus Cornwall), loves pranks, video games, and skateboarding, and especially loves to push Casey's buttons.

When the step-sibs both decide to pay their parents a visit in their newly-built home in Ontario, they're surprised to run into each other again. It's been a while, the visits few, since Casey and Derek have seen each other, and they're thrilled to reunite. It's their kids, Skyler and Luca, who aren't exactly over the moon to be spending time together. In an act of universal karma, the two cousins find themselves constantly at odds, meaning everyone around them falls victim to their shenanigans.

Premiering on Disney Channel in 2005, Life with Derek ran for a total of four seasons. Beginning with the blending of their two families — the Venturi's and McDonald's — the series chronicled the tension of growing up with two unlike minds under the same roof. The continuous warring between uptight Casey and her new step-brother who made it his mission in life to heckle her was often spurred by the younger siblings joining in. The show played off Disney's favorite annoying-brother/exhausted-sister trope seen in Lizzie McGuire, Even Stevens and That's So Raven, except these two had to learn to get along when their families joined halfway through their teen years.

Life with Luca is produced by Shaftesbury with Marek Posival and Alex House, with Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Liz Levine, and Jennifer McCann executive producing. Ron Murphy, who's worked on Trailer Park Boys, Syfy's Wynonna Earp, and Lost Girl, directs.

As of now, Life with Luca is set to debut in February 2023 on Family Channel. Check out Leggat's behind-the-scenes photos and a trailer from Life with Derek below: