Earlier this month, a new film debuted at SXSW alongside a host of new and impressive movies. This one stood out in a major way, however, as Lifehack, the cyber-heist thriller "told entirely through the digital lens of our hyper-connected world" emerged from the festival with a stunning 100% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed and penned by the Irish newcomer Ronan Corrigan, and produced by the master of "screenlife" movies Timur Bekmambetov (Searching, Unfriended), the reviews suggest that Lifehack might be the best film yet from the genre. In the wake of the film's success, Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a sneak peek at the film, in which our team of intrepid, young techno thiefs put their plan into motion with a snappy, propulsive dialogue about how to snare their target.

As for the plot of the film, well, it revolves around the group's ringleader Kyle (Georgie Farmer), coding guru Petey (James Scholz), top hacker Sid (Roman Hayeck-Green), and counterfeiter Alex (Yasmin Finney) who all decide to target the morally questionable billionaire Don Heard (Charlie Creed-Miles) and his reported $28 million in cryptocurrencies. The full suposis can be found below:

Lifehack plays like an Ocean’s Eleven for the digital age. The story follows four tech-savvy teenagers who, after honing their skills gaming and pranking online scammers, set their sights on a billionaire crypto magnate. But their daring heist, fueled by social media oversharing and hacking prowess, spirals into a dangerous game with very real consequences.

How Good Is 'Lifehack'?

Collider's Matthew Donato was a huge fan of the film, having seen it in person at the 2025 SXSW Festival, and hailed "Corrigan’s ingenuity, intensive planning, and attention to detail" in the making of the movie. Donato also praised the performances of the cast despite being "contained to their bubbles" on screen, while also commenting positively on the way the film effectively portrayed a class difference via a Robin Hood-style "steal from the rich to give to the poor" plot.

LifeHack is a captivating, exhilarating, and full-speed heist thriller that marks one hell of a feature debut. This Corrigan “kid’ has a bright future as a filmmaker, given how he conquers such a technique-driven subgenre with such completeness right out of the gate. Hacker culture meets terminally online mindsets for a new breed of cinema, thrusting audiences further into Hollywood’s next evolution. It’s a splendid screenlife interpretation that shines in its functionality, challenges formal moviemaking structures, but—most importantly—is a wild and crazy ride from start to finish.

Lifehack does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned for more updates, and check out our exclusive sneak peek at the film above.