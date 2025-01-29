Editor's Note: The following article contains descriptions of self-harm that some readers may find disturbing. If you or anyone you know is struggling, please consider reaching out to the Crisis Hotline by calling or texting 988. You are not alone.While he is best recognized for his TV roles in Dirt and Criminal Minds, Josh Stewart equally has some notable movie credits under his belt. With his days as Detective William LaMontagne Jr. in the beloved procedural now behind him (though his return hasn't been completely ruled out), Stewart has been keeping busy with other projects. Since exiting after Season 1 of the Criminal Minds reboot series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Stewart has appeared in a few episodes of the AppleTV+ series, Manhunt, and will next be seen in Lifeline, marking his first movie since leaving the police crime drama. Lifeline, a paranormal thriller, is set for a theatrical and digital release this February and has unveiled its trailer ahead of its theatrical debut. The synopsis for the film reads:

"A late-night suicide hotline operator named Steven Thomas (Josh Stewart) receives a disturbing call from someone claiming to be him, knowing personal details only he would know. The caller threatens to end his life within the hour, forcing the operator into a tense, emotional race against time.

The trailer opens with a flashback scene of a young boy witnessing domestic abuse between his dad and mom. As the trailer progresses, it becomes clear that Thomas is the young boy who's now grown up and works for the titular lifeline. From a brief conversation with his co-worker, we learn Thomas is battling insomnia caused by nightmares, but that does not stop him from willingly agreeing to work his shift even when a colleague expresses concern over his well-being. As his discussion with the mystery caller deepens, it then becomes clear that Thomas has been overworking himself as a coping mechanism to avoid confronting the demons from his past. However, with the caller threatening to take his life, Thomas is forced to reckon with his deepest fears and save himself before the clock strikes midnight.

Who Is Behind 'Lifeline'?

Lifeline is the feature theatrical debut of indie filmmaker Feras Alfuqaha, who has previously produced a handful of shorts. Alfuqaha also serves as a producer on Lifeline along with Leal Naim. The movie's screenplay is written by Brady Morell and Brian Price. Along with Stewart, the cast of the film includes Brecken Merrill, who plays a young Thomas, and Judah Lewis as the teenage version who's speaking on the lifeline. Luke Benward plays Thomas' abusive dad, Andrew Thomas, with Casey Simpson playing the younger version of the character. Also appearing are Charlene Amoia, August Maturo, Tu Morrow, Craig Stark, P.L. Brown, Jill Awbrey, Jocelyn Ayanna, Aisha Lomax, Nicole Santiago, and Katy Wright-Mead.

Lifeline will be released by Dark Sky Films in select US theaters and on digital on February 21st, 2025. Check out the trailer above. You can also see Josh Stewart in Criminal Minds, which is streaming now on Hulu.