Another week, another victory for Kevin Hart at Netflix. His latest film at the streamer, F. Gary Gray's Lift, once again reigned supreme atop the English-language film list with an impressive 36.7 million viewers while also landing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. The heist action comedy improved on its performance from its first week on the platform, proving that audiences are still eager to tune in despite the ghastly reviews from critics. Hart and Netflix continue to defy poor review scores, following up 2022's The Man From Toronto with another strong film that appears to have staying power.

The runner-up on the charts is a bit of a shocker, as 2016's The Legend of Tarzan followed behind with 7.9 million viewers streaming. Headlined by Barbie icon Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgård alongside Samuel L. Jackson, the reimagining of Edgar Rice Burroughs's iconic character was deemed a critical flop at the time, with middling reviews but a solid box office haul. Audiences have been eager to give the old-school action adventure flick a chance since it arrived on the platform a few days ago, though. Rounding out the top three is Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya's dystopian directorial debut, The Kitchen, with 5.6 million views. Adam Sandler's Leo also refuses to die, clinging to the tenth spot for its ninth week on the English film charts.

Non-English films are still being commanded by Spain's Society of the Snow which is quickly rocketing up the all-time charts. Fresh off of earning two Oscar nominations, including for Best International Feature, the survival thriller from J.A. Bayona earned another 13.4 million views to climb to number four all-time in its category. Right behind it is Sixty Minutes, an action thriller from Oliver Kienle which grabbed a respectable 10.6 million views.

On the television side, the English chart naturally belongs to the docuseries everyone's been buzzing about — American Nightmare. After only a few days on the platform, the show about one of the most unbelievable kidnappings in U.S. history shot to the top spot with a staggering 21.4 million views to lap the competition. Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once stuck around in second place, though it did a massive tumble with only 11.2 million views versus the 23+ million in its first week. Mystery fans will have plenty of new content from the author coming soon, however, as two more adaptations are currently in the works at Netflix in hopes of keeping a steady flow of new stories based on his work.

The English list was rounded out by recurring presences like Boy Swallows Universe (4 million views), The Brothers Sun (2.7 million), and My Life With the Walter Boys (2.1 million). Meanwhile, the Money Heist spin-off Berlin is clinging to the top of the non-English list, though it's losing steam with only 5 million views in its fourth week. For all the attention Pedro Alonso's titular criminal has received, his time at the top appears to be drawing to a close.

