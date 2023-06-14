Yes, we were all geared up to see a star-studded, classic Netflix action-comedy, when Lift (2023) would arrive on the streamer this August. Unfortunately, that is not going to happen, and fans will now have to wait even longer until the film arrives in early 2024. Led by Kevin Hart and featuring a very diverse and interesting cast, Lift is directed by F. Gary Gray, a name associated with popular heist films. And this time, the filmmaker sets the story in midair. Lift follows a heist crew who plan to steal $100 million worth of gold on a passenger flight, while airborne. The heist action comedy comes as a part of Hart and Netflix’s multi-year agreement, along with a first-look film deal, wherein the actor-comedian will feature in various upcoming projects from the streamer as well as produce and star in projects under his HartBeat Productions banner. Signed off in 2021, the deal has turned out to be quite fruitful so far with Hart and Netflix’s relationship bringing fans projects like Fatherhood, Man from Toronto, and True Story.

Coming back to Lift, there seems to be a considerable delay in the film’s release, since its announcement in 2021, which will now happen early next year. But when it arrives, it’s sure going to be a turbulent ride and will lift you off your seats with all the thrill and excitement like most other F. Gary Gray films. Even if you have to wait a little longer for the film, you can use that time to find the release date, plot, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Lift by reading the guide below.

When and Where Is Lift Coming Out?

Lift was initially set to release in August 2023, but as per recent announcements, the movie will now premiere in January 2024, making it one of the first films to release in the coming year. Lift is a Netflix original movie, and will be available exclusively on the streaming platform. However, sometime in the months following the film’s release, if there is a physical media release of the film, then you can also watch it on Blu-ray/DVD as well. Until then, you can entertain yourself with other action films currently streaming on Netflix. And once the movie is out, you'll be able to stream it with the following link:

What Is the Plot of Lift About?

Although the details of the film and its plot are still mostly under wraps, this synopsis should help you get an idea of what to expect from Lift:

A master thief and her ex-boyfriend are teamed up by the FBI to pull off a heist on board a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich, in order to prevent a terrorist attack.

Is There a Lift Trailer?

Since the film’s release is now pushed to 2024, there is no trailer for Lift as of now. However, Netflix released an image as promotional material when the filming began, as well as a very quick look at the film added to Netflix’s 2023 calendar preview, released later. In the clip, although we barely get a look at the cast or plot, we do get to catch a quick glimpse at the exotic European locales used in the film. Even though it’s billed as a comedy, the clip suggests that Lift will be more of an action flick. The image, on the other hand, introduces most of the cast members in a warehouse-type setting with open luggage and a drawing board in the background, and it seems like this is where the crew has gathered to plan the heist

When and Where Was Lift Filmed?

The production for Lift began in February 2022 and continued through May 2022, with filming taking place across various locations in Italy and Northern Ireland.

Who's In the Cast of Lift?

As we mentioned earlier, Lift is going to be a star-studded action flick led by Kevin Hart, and from what is hinted at in the Netflix clip, he is the leader of the heist crew. Lift seems to be right up the actor-comedian’s alley, with similar films like Man from Toronto and Central Intelligence to his credit. Hart is next set to appear in the comedy Back on the Strip and the sci-fi action film Borderlands, both of which will most likely release before Lift.

The all-star cast also includes Loki star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Avatar star Sam Worthington, MCU star Vincent D’Onofrio, and Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó, along with The Pink Panther actor Jean Reno, and Maniac alum Billy Magnussen. Spider-Man alum Jacob Batalon, Viveik Kalra, Korean singer-actor Yun Jee Kim, Game of Thrones alum Burn Gorman, and Peaky Blinders alum Paul Anderson also star in various roles. Watch out for more updates on the cast and characters of Lift in the coming months.

Who Is Making Lift?

Critically acclaimed filmmaker and music video director, F. Gary Gray helms the project as the director. From The Italian Job and Be Cool, to Law Abiding Citizen and The Negotiator, Gray has a repertoire of some of the most fun and exciting heist and action films of the early 2000s. He also directed the Academy Award-nominated N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton, followed by the eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, which became the 23rd-highest-grossing film of all time. With Gray’s name attached to this Netflix film, we can expect epic action sequences, interesting plot twists, dark comedic relief, and not to mention, characters that cannot be classified as just good or bad.

The screenplay for the Netflix original is written by Daniel Kunka, who had earlier scripted the 2009 film 12 Rounds featuring John Cena, Ashley Scott, and Aidan Gillen. Lift also has several prominent names listed as producers, with Hart and Brian Smiley serving under their HartBeat Productions banner, Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon under Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves of 2022 Batman fame and Adam Kassan under their 6th & Idaho banner, with Brent O'Connor as executive producer. Bernhard Jasper, who previously did the cinematography for Army of Thieves, serves as the director of photography and will treat you to the gorgeous settings of the film, as seen in the images.