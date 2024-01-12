It’s time to buckle up and take off with Kevin Hart and his all-star crew as they set out on a dangerous heist. Lift follows the story of Cyrus Whitaker, a master thief who gets blackmailed by his ex, Abby, who also happens to be an Interpol agent, to pull off an impossible heist to prevent a terrorist attack. The deal is that if he can get the job done right, he and his friends will be cleared of all crimes. And so, Cyrus rounds up his team of international thieves and plans to steal $500 million worth of gold on a passenger flight. But it must be while the plane is in midair. Sounds impossible? It probably does, but Cyrus and his quirky team might just be able to pull this off. Or will they?

Lift is directed by F. Gary Gray, a filmmaker known for previously directing films like Set if Off, The Italian Job, The Fate of The Furious, and Straight Outta Compton, making him a director well-experienced at handling high-stakes. So, we can rest assured that Lift would also be equally adrenaline-packed and exciting, as far as the marketing shows. The star-studded, action-comedy is led by Kevin Hart and boasts a diverse cast. A Netflix original, Lift comes as a part of a multi-year deal between Hart and the streaming service, so we can expect to see more projects from the comedy star. Meanwhile, as the action comedy has now landed on the streaming service, let’s find out more about Cyrus and his diverse crew, one thief at a time.

Kevin Hart as Cyrus Whitaker

Cyrus is a professional thief, a seasoned criminal, and the mastermind of the heist team. However, the heist is not his brainchild as he gets blackmailed into working for the government. His ex, Abby, convinces him about a deal where Cyrus and his teammates can trade off prison time in exchange for stealing millions of dollars worth of gold from a plane during mid-flight. Cyrus' ability to put his team together so quickly with a heist of this kind goes to say that he must be a good team leader.

The master thief is played by Emmy-nominated actor-comedian, Kevin Hart, in a role that is right up his alley. Hart is no newbie to playing such characters, especially those that combine action, comedy, and daring adventures, which we have seen in movies like Central Intelligence and The Man from Toronto. In his acting career of nearly 25 years, Hart is most recognized for his stand-up specials like Let Me Explain, Laugh at My Pain, and Zero F**ks Given, as well as films like The Wedding Ringer, The Upside, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. He is also known for hosting several television specials and comedy shows and starred in the Roku series Die Hart and the Netflix limited series True Story. The actor is next set to appear in the sci-fi action flick, Borderlands, based on the popular video game franchise, and the Peacock limited series Fight Night.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby Gladwell

Abby Gladwell is an Interpol agent who also happens to be Cyrus’s ex-girlfriend. She most likely uses her history to get through to Cyrus and convince him to take up the heist job. Although a tad reluctant at first, she manages to cajole him into stealing $500 million of gold from a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich, to prevent a terrorist attack. But Abby makes sure that Cyrus and his team remain under her supervision, most probably because she still doesn’t trust her ex.

BAFTA-nominated actress, Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays the character of Abby Gladwell. She is best known for her roles in television shows like Black Mirror, which earned her critical acclaim, as well as for The Morning Show, Doctor Who, and Undercovers. Her prominent film roles include Belle, Motherless Brooklyn, A Wrinkle in Time, and Misbehavior. She starred as Ravonna Renslayer in both seasons of Marvel’s Loki and played the lead role in the Apple TV+ series Surface. Her next projects include playing the title role in the biopic Seacole and the thriller Nobody's Heart.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Denton

Denton is a close friend of Cyrus and an important member of his crew. A master of disguise, Denton always seems to have some trick up his sleeve.

Emmy-nominated actor, Vincent D’Onofrio stars as Denton. The television and film actor is most recognized for portraying the supervillain Wilson Fisk in Marvel’s Daredevil, a role he reprised in Hawkeye and most recently in Echo. His other prominent television roles include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Emerald City, and Godfather of Harlem. The actor also appeared in films like Full Metal Jacket, Jurassic World, Men in Black, and The Unforgivable. D’Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk in the upcoming revival of Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again, slated for 2025.

Úrsula Corberó as Camila

You have heard of a getaway driver, but have you heard of a getaway pilot? Meet Camila, the team’s wheelwoman, and getaway ride. She is whip-smart, but that doesn’t mean she is ready to fly a private jet at 40,000 feet above the ground. And yet, she sticks to her job and does her best to handle a 777, even if it means nosediving when she doesn’t know what else to do.

Money Heist star Ursula Corbero plays the role of Camila. Her character in Lift resonates with her award-winning, critically acclaimed portrayal of Tokyo/Silene Oliveira, a professional thief in the hit Netflix series. Besides Money Heist, the Spanish actress is best known for her work in films like The Tree of Blood and the TV series, Isabel. Corbero made her Hollywood debut with Snake Eyes, followed by a role in the TV remake of Snatch and is next set to appear in Amazon Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series in a guest role.

Billy Magnussen as Magnus

Magnus can be called the team’s comic relief. When stakes are high and tension surmounting, Magnus brings some light and laughter to the table. But that’s not all that he is; he is also a genius safecracker. Although his wisecrack attitude doesn’t always fly with Cyrus or other team members, his amicable nature surely lightens up the mood.

Tony-nominated actor Billy Magnussen stars as Magnus. Lift marks the actor’s first film of 2024, and he is next set to appear in Doug Liman’s Road House and Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, as well as the upcoming comedy series, The Franchise. Among his previous acting credits, Magnussen is best known for his roles in films like Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies, Game Night, and No Time to Die, and television shows like Maniac, Boardwalk Empire, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Made for Love. The actor is all set to mark his directorial debut and also star in his upcoming film, The Ridge.

Jean Reno as Lars Jorgensen

A press release by Netflix describes Lars as “an investment banker who uses his status as a seemingly upstanding citizen to cloak his life devoted to financial terrorism.” He is the owner of the gold that Abby wants Cyrus to steal.

French actor Jean Reno stars as Lars Jorgensen. Known for an extensive international screen presence, Reno has appeared in several Hollywood, French, English, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese productions, including popular films like Léon: The Professional, Ronin, Godzilla, Mission: Impossible, The Pink Panther, and Da 5 Bloods. He also starred in the Netflix mystery thriller, Who Killed Sara? and will be next appearing in the upcoming thriller, Babygirl.

Jacob Batalon as N8

N8 is a “mysterious digital artist” who wears a gold-plated mask.

Jacob Batalon, an actor best known as Ned Leeds of MCU’s Spider-Man films, stars as N8. Besides the MCU projects, Batalon has also featured in films like Let it Snow and Shortcomings, and since 2022 has been starring as the titular character in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. He is next set to appear in the upcoming horror film, Horrorscope.

Sam Worthington as Dennis Huxley

Dennis is Abby’s boss at Interpol who devises the original grand plan of stealing the gold from Lars Jorgensen and saving it from reaching the terrorist group. Technically, Dennis is the one who encourages Abby to bring Cyrus into the plan.

Avatar star Sam Worthington stars as Dennis Huxley. The Australian actor gained international recognition with his portrayal of Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar, a role that he reprises for the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, and will be revisiting in the upcoming sequels as well, slated from 2025 through 2031. Worthington has also featured in films like Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans, Cake, and Lansky, and television shows like Manhunt: Unabomber and Under the Banner of Heaven. Besides reappearing in the Avatar sequels, Worthington has several projects in the pipeline, including the films Relay, Breathe, and The Georgetown Project, and Kevin Costner’s upcoming Western, Horizon.

Other Supporting Characters

Besides the above members, Team Lift also includes English actor Viviek Kalra stars as Luke, another member of Cyrus’s team and an exceptional engineer. Kalra’s film credits include Blinded by the Light, Voyagers, and Three Months, while on television he has appeared in the series Next of Kin and Beecham House.

Korean singer-actor Yun Jee Kim stars as Mi-Sun, an electronics expert who is great at “keeping a digital eye on potentially shady plane passengers.”

Filling out the cast are Game of Thrones alum Burn Gorman, and Peaky Blinders alum Paul Anderson as Cormac and Donal.