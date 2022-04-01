Last year, it was announced that Kevin Hart and director F. Gary Gray would be teaming up with Netflix for a heist movie titled Lift. Now, Deadline is reporting that the film’s cast just got rounded out with some big names. Among others announced, Hart will be joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen.

Lift will see Hart playing a master thief, and leader of an international heist crew, working with the FBI to pull off an impossible heist on a 777 plane while it's in the air.

While the exact roles of the recently announced cast are currently being kept under wraps, Mbatha-Raw is said to be playing the female lead opposite of Hart. She is best known for her recent roles as Renslayer on the Marvel Studios series Loki and her starring role in the HBO Max thriller The Girl Before. Mbatha-Raw has also had stand-out roles in shows like The Morning Show, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and movies like A Wrinkle in Time. She can next be seen in the upcoming AppleTV+ series Surface.

RELATED: 'Storytown,' Hip-Hop Animated Comedy from Kevin Hart & Michael D. Ratner, In Works at HBO Max

Also coming off a recent stint in the MCU, D’Onofrio is best known for his role as the iconic Marvel comic book villain Kingpin in the Netflix Daredevil series, and recently reprised the role in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. The actor has also become a fan favorite with his roles in films like Men In Black, Full Metal Jacket, and Ed Wood. Magnussen most recently delighted his fans in movies like the recent James Bond film No Time To Die, and the HBO Max comedy Made For Love. Mbatha-Raw, D'Onofrio, and Magnussen, along with Hart, will be joined on the cast by Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Yun Jee Kim (The Last Empress), Viveik Kalra (Blinded By The Light), and Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders).

Gray will be directing the film as well as executive producing. Gray is best known for directing films like The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen, and The Italian Job. Lift was written by Dan Kunka, in his feature film writing debut.

Lift is being produced by Hart and Brian Smiley for Hart’s production banner BartBeat Productions. They will be joined by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon producing for Genre Pictures, and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan producing for 6th & Idaho. Brent O’Connor and Patricia Braga are set to join Gray as executive producers.

