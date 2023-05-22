Kevin Hart’s upcoming heist comedy Lift is getting a premiere date lift of its own. The Netflix feature, helmed by Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray has found its debut pushed back from August 25, 2023, to January 12, 2024. Many fans have been eagerly awaiting the star-studded action flick since the title was first announced back in 2021 and, with the five-month hold, they’ll be waiting even longer.

The heist feature sees Hart lead an all-star cast in a story penned by Daniel Kunka (12 Rounds), Simon Kinberg (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, X-Men franchise), and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Ballerina). A terrorist threat looms over the United States with the FBI calling in a top-tier crew of professionals to stop the attack. But there’s one major hang-up - they’ll need to defuse the situation while onboard a plane bound for Zurich by way of London.

Joining Hart in this pulse-pounding comedy will be Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror), Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Jean Reno (Mission: Impossible), Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises), Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise), Viveik Karla (Blinded by the Light), Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders, and singer, Kim Yoon-ji. A few months ago, we saw the first look image of Lift which depicted the main players taking in some top-secret intel while holding a pizza party.

What Else Does Kevin Hart Have Coming Out?

For fans of the comedian and actor who are bummed to know that the wait for Lift will be longer than anticipated, we’re happy to spread the news that Hart has several productions already underway. Last year saw the Jumanji franchise star take on roles in Netflix’s The Man from Toronto, DC League of Super-Pets, and Me Time. Along with Lift, audiences can expect to see Hart opposite the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes in the comedy, Back on the Strip. Dipping his toes into the profitable world of big-screen video game adaptations, Hart is also on the call sheet for Eli Roth’s Borderlands. April brought terrific news for the actor as it was revealed that the third season of his series, Die Hart was renewed by The Roku Channel where it’s streamed since 2021.

As for Netflix, Lift adds its name to a long list of highly-anticipated titles where it appears next to on-the-way films including Extraction 2 and Bird Box Barcelona. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the heist comedy as it becomes available.