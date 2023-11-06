Attention people! Kevin Hart has a proposition for you, and it is pretty lucrative. Who is interested in stealing about 500 million dollars’ worth of gold? In midair? It's almost too good a deal to pass up. Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming action-comedy feature, Lift. Originally billed to arrive in August this year, the heist movie was moved to January 2024.

The trailer begins in precarious situation for Hart and his crew as their nefarious ways have caught up with them. The government has them cornered, however, there is a route to salvation. Boosting 500 million dollars’ worth of gold on a passenger plane headed for a terrorist cell will see them saved. However, preventing an impending act of terror means the heist has to happen midair at 40,000 feet. “Just treat this like any other lift,” Hart tells his team. Yeah, right. No pressure.

Leading this outrageous mission, is master thief, Cyrus Whitaker played by Hart who has been sucked in by the FBI and a past flame into saving lives. Lift was first announced in 2021, and the upcoming heist feature will be helmed by Straight Outta Compton’s F. Gary Gray. Hart is a world-renowned comedian and his attachment to the project is certain to give a typically straight action packed genre, a much appreciated comedic twist. Gray's experience directing high octane features like The Fate of the Furious and The Italian Job lends credence that the heist plot will be effectively explored.

Meet the 'Lift' Heist Crew

While much of the feature is centered around a major heist in the air, the entirety of the action comedy will not play out on a plane. As the trailer shows, there are brief stints on land and sea, however, the real action comes while flying. Joining Hart in this pulse-racing comedy will be Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror), Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Jean Reno (Mission: Impossible), Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises), Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise), Viveik Karla (Blinded by the Light), Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders), and singer, Kim Yoon-ji.

Keep an eye on the sky, Lift flies onto Netflix on January 12, 2024.

Watch Lift on Netflix This January