This week, Netflix once again takes flight with Kevin Hart in the new heist film Lift. The star will follow up his 2022 actioner with the streamer, The Man From Toronto, by playing master thief Cyrus Whitaker in F. Gary Gray's latest about an unfathomable airplane heist. Any good heist needs a professional crew with skills that can execute each step of the plan, however. A new clip from Netflix focuses on one such member of Cyrus's team — Camila, the getaway pilot played by Úrsula Corberó, who's responsible for getting everyone out of dodge once they've secured their target.

Lift takes place 40,000 feet in the air as Cyrus and company try to "lift" $500 million worth of gold from a flight bound for Zurich from London. Things don't always go according to plan, however, and the crew finds themselves aboard the jet with Camila being watched closely by an armed thug as she takes the wheel. Cyrus and his FBI ex-girlfriend Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) strap themselves in once the PA chimes, signaling that Camila spotted an opportunity to shake off the stealth mods on the plane and give them an opening. She turns the plane sharply, sending everyone save for Cyrus, Abby, and herself flying and earning the ire of the armed men who had the team cornered. Despite her lack of experience in the air, Camila sets herself up as a key asset to ensuring the mission stays afloat.

Netflix is well aware of Corberó's skills in a seemingly impossible heist. As Tokyo, she was the narrator and one of the key pieces of the Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain jobs in the streamer's hit series Money Heist. Corberó earned international acclaim for the part and has since been tapped for roles in Snake Eyes and Star Wars: Visions. Her next big role will be in the star-studded upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine at Prime Video, which releases on February 2.

Hart Assembles a Dream Team of Criminals in 'Lift'

Corberó is only one piece of Hart's expert heist team. Fresh off his return as Kingpin in Echo, Vincent D'Onofrio appears as the master of disguise Denton, alongside Billy Magnussen as the resident safecracker Magnus, Viveik Kalra as the crew's engineer Luke, and Yun Ji Kim as the electronics expert Mi-Sun. Rounding out the cast are Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson. Gray directs from a script penned by 12 Rounds writer Daniel Kunka.

Lift arrives on Netflix on January 12. Read our guide here to learn more about the upcoming actioner and check out the new clip above.

