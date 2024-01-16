The Big Picture Kevin Hart's new movie, Lift, is dominating Netflix with 32.8 million views, despite middling reviews.

Society of the Snow, representing Spain at the Oscars, is the most popular non-English film with 28.1 million views.

Fool Me Once is the top English TV show for the second consecutive week, while Money Heist spin-off Berlin continues to lead the non-English TV list.

Kevin Hart's back and he's dominating Netflix once again in his new movie, Lift. F. Gary Gray's new action-heist-thriller soared to the top of the English Films List with 32.8 million views, becoming the week's most-viewed title. Although it's been met with middling reviews — Collider's Erick Massoto ranked it at a dismal 2/10 in his review — it seems to have been a hit with audiences, topping the table at the first week of asking. Other movies hitting with audiences included The Equalizer 3, The Proposal, Transporter 2, The Croods, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the year's second-most successful film.

On a more acclaimed note, J.A. Bayona's gripping survival tale, Society of the Snow (Spain), secured a spot on the Most Popular Non-English Films List within just 11 days of release. The movie, representing Spain in the Best International Film category at the upcoming Academy Awards, maintained its first-place position on the Non-English Films List for a second week, attracting 28.1 million views.

On the small screen, or rather, on the smaller small screen, the crime thriller adapted from Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once (UK), remained at the top of the English TV List for a consecutive second week, amassing 23.9 million views, while The Brothers Sun, the new action thriller starring Michelle Yeoh, climbed to the second spot with 6.9 million views. New entries on the list included the Australian family drama Boy Swallows Universe, featuring Phoebe Tonkin, Simon Baker, and Sophie Wilde, at fifth place (3.6 million views), the stand-up special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli at eighth (2.3 million views), the reality competition The Trust at ninth (2.1 million views), and the third season of Sonic Prime at tenth (2.1 million views).

'Money Heist' Remains as Popular as Ever

The Money Heist spin-off Berlin (Spain) continued its reign at the top of the Non-English TV List for a third week with 8.7 million views. New to the list were the Polish mystery Detective Forst at second place (4.8 million views), the Japanese anime Delicious in Dungeon at sixth (2.2 million views), and Love is Blind: Sweden at tenth (1.1 million views).

Adam Sandler’s animated comedy Leo remained strong on the English Films List, ranking seventh in its eighth week with 4 million views, while Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire held the eighth position in its fourth week, drawing 3.9 million views, as it remains a hit with viewers.

