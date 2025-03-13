Star Wars redefined what a movie could look like when it first hit the big screen in 1977, and that was largely due to special effects that were best in class at the time the first movie was released. This was largely due to the work of Industrial Light & Magic, the company behind all the visual effects for Lucasfilm. Disney+ released the first season of Light & Magic in 2022, a documentary showing off their work behind the scenes on more than 300 movies, and Collider is thrilled to partner with Disney, Lucasfilm, and Imagine Documentaries to announce that the second season of Light & Magic will officially premiere on April 18 with three new episodes, with Joe Johnston taking over directorial duties from Lawrence Kasdan. You can also find four new exclusive images from the new season below.

Collider’s Mike Zimmerman also spoke with Light & Magic director Joe Johnston about Season 2, where he confirmed that it will pick up “right after Jurassic Park,” but that it would not follow a strict timeline and would instead jump around all over the place. The two also went on to talk about how big of a player the prequel trilogy is in the second season of Light & Magic, highlighting that there were many things George Lucas wanted to do going in that he would only pursue if he had the proper special effects for, and that he was fortunately able to see his vision through thanks to the work of ILM. Johnston also mentioned that the work ILM did with other movies such as Twister and Pirates of the Caribbean will be featured heavily in Season 2, along with Casper and War of the Worlds.

"Every time ILM is given a challenge, they figure out how to do it and that advances their abilities and techniques for the next film to come along."

What Other Projects Has ILM Worked on Recently?