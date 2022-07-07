If you’re a film history buff or enjoy learning about how special effects were done back in the day, then Disney+ has a must-watch docuseries coming your way. Light & Magic will take audiences on an all access pass behind the scenes of the biggest name in film effects, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM). And if the company isn’t ringing a bell for you quite yet, ILM is Lucasfilm’s visual effects, animation, and virtual production department which not only set the bar on what was originally possible when it came to film effects, but continued to steadily raise it through the years.

A trailer released today reveals all the hard work, dedication, and water slides that went into creating the first Star Wars films. In fact, the docuseries looks like it will be a Star Wars fan’s dream as George Lucas and the original team take us back in time to the studios where it all began. We’ll hear from those young and self-proclaimed “immature” designers who had zero idea what they were doing while they joke and play through their work days, having no clue how legendary their end result would become.

Through archival footage, the magic that went into those early days of visual effects will be put on display with recognizable scenes from your favorite movies pulling together right before your eyes. Along with the past, the trailer promises the series will also focus on the present and future, showing ILM’s never ending growth through the years. Joining Lucas and the original team to speak about ILM’s legacy, we’ll also hear from Hollywood greats including Ron Howard, James Cameron, and Steven Spielberg.

Image via Disney+

Standing at the helm and putting his own personal stamp on the production is the Academy Award-nominated Lawrence Kasdan, who has his own ties to Lucasfilm and ILM. Along with his Best Picture nomination for his directorial work on The Accidental Tourist, Kasdan is well known for co-writing features including The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and The Bodyguard - just to name a few. With Kasdan so intertwined with ILM, our backstage pass just got even better. Kasdan also serves as an executive producer alongside Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan.

Light & Magic hits Disney+ on July 27 with all episodes immediately available for your binging pleasure. You can see the goosebump inducing trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DM_XwzOK_98