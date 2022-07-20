Fantasy author Alex Aster is making big moves, and now, her forthcoming book Lightlark is coming to the big screen! THR revealed that Universal has preemptively gained the rights to Lightlark, noting its potential to become a franchise. Universal is currently set to develop the film in partnership with Temple Hill. Lexi Barta oversees the project for Universal alongside Jacqueline Garell. Annika Patton will oversee for Temple Hill with Wyck Godfrey. Aster is set as an executive producer.

Lightlark is the first book in a YA fantasy series. It centers around an event known as the Centennial, which takes place every 100 years on the island of Lightlark. The deadly game only invites the six rulers of the realms, who battle for a chance to break the curses that have existed in their realms for hundreds of years. However, in order to destroy the curses, one of the rulers must die.

One realm in particular, Wildling, suffers from a curse in which its temptresses kill whoever they fall in love with. They are hated and feared, and depend on their young ruler Isla Crown to free them from the curse. To win the Centennial, "Isla must lie, cheat, and betray…even as love complicates everything."

Aster made her debut with her middle grade fantasy novel Curse of the Night Witch, the first book in her Emblem Island series. It follows Tor, a 12-year-old who wakes up to find he's been cursed. So he sets out with his friends to find the Night Witch, Tor's only hope at breaking the curse. Since the book's release in 2020, Aster quickly rose in popularity thanks to widespread praise across BookTok. In 2021, Aster released the second book in the series, titled Curse of the Forgotten City. Both books were well-received, earning starred reviews from publications such as Kirkus and Publishers Weekly.

On July 21, Aster will be at San Diego Comic-Con with fellow authors Adam Silvera (They Both Die at the End) and Chloe Gong (These Violent Delights) to discuss going viral on BookTok and the impact it's had on their careers. Aster will also be available afterward to sign ARCs of Lightlark.

About the Lightlark adaptation news, Aster shared her excitement on Instagram, saying: "This massive movie deal is beyond anything I ever imagined. Thank you so much to my incredible agents at CAA, Berni Barta and Michelle Weiner."

Lightlark releases on August 23 and is available for pre-order. Check out Aster's Instagram post below: