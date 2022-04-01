Comedy Central has announced the premiere date for their new eight-episode animated series Lightning Wolves by Bobby Moynihan. The upcoming homage to 80s cartoons will be launching on Friday, April 15th at 12 pm ET on Comedy Central Animated YouTube and Comedy Central Animated Facebook.

The story of the upcoming animated series follows the titular Lightning Wolves, a team of half-Wolf, half-humanoid creatures tasked with protecting the Omniverse from the sinister Moom, the Keeper of Spells, and his underwhelming and underachieving group of henchmen. The team of heroes consisting of Wolfi-O, Wolfette, Wolfro, Manitoba, Dingo, and White Wolf must come together to combat these forces of evil as they learn lessons and become better Wolf-people through communication and introspection, all while facing the existential dread of the fact that they are all just toys and nothing really matters.

“Lightning Wolves is an homage to all those cartoons from the 80's we loved as kids,” says Moynihan. “THUNDERCATS, HE-MAN and SHE-RA, G.I. JOE, VOLTRON, SILVERHAWKS - cartoons that were packed full of important life lessons while secretly selling toys to children. But this one has lots of cursing.” Moynihan will also be providing his voice to the series, something that he is no stranger to. He has provided his voice to numerous animated series and films including the 2017 reboot of Duck Tales, Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears, and the English dub of the Tatooine Rhapsody short that was part of 2021's Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions. This will be the first animated show that he will be at the helm for. Along with Moynihan, the animated series will star Taran Killam, Ben Schwartz, and Cobie Smulders with the rest of the cast featuring voice talent from Eugene Cordero, Donald Faison, Sofia Gonzalez, Will McLaughlin, Griffin Newman, Lennon Parham, Nicole Parker, Connor Ratliff, and Jimmi Simpson.

Image via NBC

Along with being the creator and voice talent on the series, Moynihan will also serve as the series director and writer as well as an executive producer. Other executive producers on the project include Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Drew Buckley for Big Breakfast, as well as Jason Berger and Amy Laslett for Kids at Play. Sachi Ezura, Taylor Kowalski, Lisa Kleinman, and Steve Elliott are also executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group. The studio handling the animation for the upcoming series is LowBrow Studios.

Lightning Wolves will premiere across both Comedy Central Animated YouTube and Comedy Central Animated Facebook on April 15th at 12 pm ET. Check out the full poster below:

