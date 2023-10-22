The Big Picture Interested in celebrating Spooky Season with four fantastic horror movies? Join us for Scary Perri's Horror Series in Los Angeles with Landmark Theatres!

On Saturday, October 28th, there's a screening of the film that put director David F. Sandberg on the map -- Lights Out.

Here's your final chance to attend Scary Perri’s Horror Series, so be sure to get in on this one, Los Angeles! Collider’s Perri Nemiroff has partnered with Landmark Theatres to screen a handful of her horror favorites, followed by Q&As with the filmmakers. This seasonal series is open to all and tickets can be purchased on Landmark's website for just $5 each, but for a very lucky few Collider readers, we're offering the chance to snag tickets for free! To bring this series to a close, Perri and director David F. Sandberg will be attending the screening of Lights Out!

Lights Out is Sandberg’s first feature-length movie based on his own short film that went viral in 2013. The movie, written by Sandberg and Eric Heisserer, expands on the short’s chilling entity and stars Teresa Palmer, Maria Bello, and Gabriel Bateman. Palmer stars as Rebecca, a young woman who left home due to some serious friction with her mother, Sophie (Bello). However, Rebecca has no choice but to return when she learns that her young brother, Martin (Bateman), can't sleep anymore. Given she's the only one who understands what he’s going through, she knows she has no choice but to face her mother and get answers so that Martin can say safe when the lights go out.

‘Lights Out’ Screening Details

The final screening of Scary Perri’s Horror Series is going to take place on Saturday, October 28th at 10pm. For residents of Los Angeles and those who have the means to get there, the event will take place at Landmark Theatres Sunset. Following the film, director David F. Sandberg will sit down with Perri for an exclusive Q&A.

Image Via Warner Bros.

How to Get ‘Lights Out’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link and provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 10pm at Landmark's Sunset location. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 28th, so keep an eye out!