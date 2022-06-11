Toy Story is arguably one of the biggest franchises in cinematic history. Consisting of four films that made over $3 billion total, the first entry in the series pioneered CG animation and put the studio responsible, Pixar, on the map. However, the latest film in the franchise, Lightyear, will be a little bit different: rather than serve as a prequel to the original Toy Story, this new movie is supposedly what Andy watched as a kid before becoming obsessed with Buzz Lightyear.

Since the film will introduce several new faces to the Toy Story franchise in addition to bringing back a few old ones, we've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that will tell you all you need to know about the cast and characters of Lightyear.

Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans)

Buzz Lightyear is a character that many people are likely familiar with, but this new movie will reveal information about him that they most likely didn't already know. Similar to his action figure counterpart, this Buzz is a charming and courageous Space Ranger who can also get into trouble every now and then. Based on the trailers, Buzz accidentally maroons himself and his crew on an unknown planet. When Buzz participates in a hyper-speed test flight that could hopefully bring the team one step closer to getting home, he and his robot companion Sox go too far in time and end up traveling over sixty-two years into the future. Not long after, they meet an ill-equipped band of rookies trying to defeat an army of evil robots that's keeping them from getting home.

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the MCU, but he's also starred in several other movies over the years including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercer, and Knives Out. Even though Tim Allen has voiced Buzz in the first four Toy Story films, Lightyear director Angus MacLane told Collider's Christina Radish back in October 2021 that Evans was his "first and only choice" for this movie's lead role.

Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer)

Izzy Hawthorne is the granddaughter of Buzz's best friend Alisha. Prior to meeting her grandmother's best friend, Izzy leads a team of fellow recruits fighting an army of robots that's keeping them from leaving the planet.

Keke Palmer has appeared in many movies and TV shows throughout her career. She led the critically-acclaimed 2006 drama Akeelah and the Bee, delivering a performance that would become her breakout role. Palmer also played the title character of the beloved Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP. Other movies and shows that she has popped up in include Hustlers and Scream Queens. Palmer also won a Primetime Emmy in 2021 for her comedic web series Turnt Up with the Taylors, a show where she played all the characters. She stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun in the 2022 sci-fi horror film Nope, written and directed by Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele.

Sox (Peter Sohn)

Peter Sohn has worked as an animator and storyboard artist at Pixar since 2000 before making his feature-length directorial debut in 2015 with The Good Dinosaur. He will soon direct the upcoming Pixar movie Elemental, which is set in a world where the four elements--earth, wind, fire, and water--are personified as living beings. Sohn has also provided his voice for several of the company's films including Ratatouille, Monsters University, and Luca.

Emperor Zurg (James Brolin)

Emperor Zurg has always been Buzz's arch-nemesis in the Toy Story franchise. Lightyear shows Zurg and his army of robots preventing Buzz and his new team from leaving the planet. The first full-length trailer also features a scene where Zurg (or one of his larger machines) attacks Buzz and the recruits. However, the big question is if Zurg is Buzz's father in this movie like he is in Toy Story 2?

James Brolin has a very storied acting career. He's starred in several TV shows including Marcus Welby, M.D., Hotel, and Life in Pieces as well as several movies including Skyjacked, Westworld, and Traffic. James is also the father of actor Josh Brolin, who played another big bad in a different blockbuster franchise featuring Chris Evans.

Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi)

Mo Morrison is one of two other Space Rangers in Izzy Hawthorne's ragtag group of rookies fighting off Zurg's army. In the second full-length trailer, Mo says that he joined this crew because he thought it was going to be "a fun boot camp workout thing."

Taika Waititi has gained a lot of attention as an actor and filmmaker over the last few years. The New Zealand native has appeared in several films and TV shows including Free Guy, The Mandalorian, and The Suicide Squad in addition to playing the MCU character Korg. Moreover, Waititi co-wrote and co-directed the 2014 horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows. He also made his own movies, which include Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, and Jojo Rabbit, the last of which won him the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Some of Waititi's upcoming projects are the MCU sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, the sports biopic Next Goal Wins, and the yet-to-be-named Star Wars film.

Darby Steel (Dale Soules)

Darby Steel is the second of two other Space Rangers in Izzy Hawthorne's ragtag group of rookies fighting off Zurg's army. The second full-length trailer reveals that Darby is an elderly explosives expert who is helping Izzy because it will take some time off her sentence--whatever that's for.

Dale Soules is best known for playing Frieda Berlin in the Emmy-winning Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She has also appeared in several Broadway productions including Hair, Grey Gardens, and The Crucible.

Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Abuda)

Alisha Hawthorne is Buzz's best friend and commander. The first teaser trailer depicts Alisha reciting the first half of Buzz's iconic catchphrase, indicating how close the two are. She's most likely not alive after Buzz travels sixty-two years into the future since the second full-length trailer shows a statue of her that Buzz salutes. Alisha will also deliver a same-sex kiss that was originally cut out before being restored in response to the backlash against Disney CEO Bob Chapek for his support of Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, making Lightyear the first animated feature for younger audiences to have a same-sex kiss.

Uzo Abuda is another Lightyear cast member who is known for her work on Orange Is the New Black, which she won two Emmys for. Other shows that Abuda has appeared in include Mrs. America (which she won her third Emmy for), In Treatment, and Steven Universe.

Additionally, the film features Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite) as Diaz, and Mary McDonald-Lewis (G.I. Joe) as I.V.A.N. Real-life British astronaut Tim Peake will also voice a character named "Tim from Mission Control." We'll learn more about these and other characters when Lightyear hits theaters on June 17, 2022.