From director Angus MacLane, the Disney and Pixar animated feature Lightyear is a sci-fi action adventure story that follows the legendary Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), once he finds himself stuck on a planet that’s not Earth, alongside his best friend and fellow Space Ranger, Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba). Being so determined to find a way to finally get them back home comes with a steep price, leaving Buzz in need of help and reluctantly turning to a group of ambitious but unproven recruits (voiced by Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and Dale Soules) and a robot companion cat named Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn).

During this press conference to promote the movie, co-stars Evans, Palmer, Waititi, Soules, Sohn and James Brolin (who voices Zurg, the mysterious robot with a mission) talked about why they wanted to be a part of telling this story, getting to more deeply explore a character like Buzz Lightyear that people only think they know, finding their characters, connecting with the story’s themes, how Sox the cat become quite the scene stealer, and their experience with the recording process.

Question: Chris, Buzz Lightyear is already an iconic movie character in film history, but Lightyear unravels all of these new layers to the character that make it so that we’re rediscovering him again, for the first time. What was something new about Buzz and his story that you were most excited to bring to audiences, with your portrayal of the character?

CHRIS EVANS: Just getting to explore a character that we all know so well, in a slightly more nuanced interpretation. The Buzz that we all know is obviously a toy, and as a toy, there are certain ways that they can move through the world without the weight that we may carry. A toy doesn’t have to worry about disease. The impacts of the choices that we make as people are a little bit more consequential, and it’s fun to put Buzz against that backdrop.

Keke, Izzy is awesome, and she’s beyond relatable to so many, but she’s also a woman who was born on some distant planet in a far-off galaxy. She’s not from Earth. What was something about her that you personally connected with and that helped you ultimately discover who she is and what she cares about the most?

KEKE PALMER: Her love for her grandmother, Alisha, and the legacy that she wants to uphold. She wants to make her family proud, which is something that I think we all can relate to, and the fact that she’s not afraid to pivot. I really admired that about her. And I feel like she displays so many great leadership qualities that sometimes we overshadow. She knows how to push her friends forward, and she knows how to see something in somebody so they can carry out their duty. She empowers others. I just love the character.

Taika, you’re in the unique position of not just being an actor in this film, but you’re also a filmmaker, yourself. What was something super cool about the way Pixar makes their films, that you discovered while doing this?

TAIKA WAITITI: Especially with Pixar, it’s the relentless pursuit of a perfect story. You can see that, time and time again, with their movies. I always go back to their movies, not only just entertainment or to feel something emotional, but I go back to study how they structure their films, the economy of storytelling, and the way that they write their scripts. Annoyingly, they just get it right every time, so I’m not afraid to rip off those practices. It’s inspiring, as a filmmaker, to see these guys make these perfect films, all the time.

Image via Disney

Dale, Darby Steel is an unexpected character in this film, unlike any Pixar character we’ve seen before. When we meet Darby, it’s clear that she’s lived quite the life. How much of Darby’s past was known to you, and was there a piece of it that helped inform the way you played her?

DALE SOULES: Her past is very mysterious, and we wanna keep it that way. We do know that she was incarcerated and that, even though everyone else is voluntary in the Junior Zap Patrol, she isn’t exactly voluntary. She’s there with the hope that she will reduce her parole, if she does well. That’s the part you know. The part you don’t know, that I found out and that I really loved, was that she was treated with such respect by Buzz Lightyear, or Captain Lightyear. That really informed her heart. As gruff and tough as she is, she does respond to being treated with respect, and he does that. It works like a charm. In a lot of ways, I suppose she is like me. She’s no-nonsense and she’s rough, and she can be very loyal to those who do treat her with respect.

Peter, when this film comes out, Sox the cat is going to become a major megastar. Are you prepared for that kind of fandom? And on a more serious note, this is a robot cat that also has a distinct personality, so how did you go about finding the balance between robot and a lovable, emotional, heroic cat?

PETER SOHN: That was all Angus [MacLane] and the team. They’re really fun to work with. I’ve known Angus for a long time, and we nerd out a lot on our favorite sci-fi movies. It was real easy to go from a militant captain into a friendly buddy. It’s so funny when we’re talking about Sox because he’s a cat, but he’s so loyal, like a dog. I’m a dog guy. I can totally jump into the idea of, “Whatever you want, Buzz. I’ll bring you your snacks. I’ll fetch your newspapers.” It was really fun in the room, but that was made with Angus and those guys, for sure.

Image via Disney

James, Zurg is not a new character in the world of Buzz Lightyear, but this is definitely the biggest role Zurg has played, to date. How much did you want or need to learn about Zurg, before voicing him?

JAMES BROLIN: They heard my voice and wanted to hire me as Zurg because it was nasty. In reality, I have to agree with Peter. If it wasn’t for Angus bringing me in, and Pixar and Disney not allowing me to know anything that I could pass onto fans or the press, I walked in there cold, the night before I got a sheet with some of the dialogue and none of it quite made sense. It was one of five sessions. I thought, “I’ll knock this out in a half-hour.” Four hours of sweat later, with each session, Angus was saying, “Try it like this . . .” He’s work with me each time, as I learned more. I had to piece it together.

Taika, you’re a very versatile artist with a confidence that’s felt in all of your projects. How was it to play Mo, an introverted character with many insecurities, that reveals his strengths throughout the film?

WAITITI: I feel Mo is very similar to how I was, in the early days. I was a little aimless and trying to focus on something. I was interested in a thousand different things, and I wanted to do everything all at once, but I never really finished my projects. That was something I learned how to do, later on. So, yeah, it was easy to tap into that because I feel like I’m someone who works a lot, but also wrestles with this part of me who doesn’t wanna work at all, ever again. Those are the two sides of me that are always in constant conflict. I think we’ve all got that side of ourselves, where we’d rather just retire now, btu we can’t because we’re contractually obliged to finish all these damn projects.

Image via Disney

Keke, who would you want to voice the Toy Story version of Izzy Hawthorne?

PALMER: Why do I have to get recast? I would love to continue to play the role, if I might be able to. If this is years and years from now, like it’s been 26 years since Toy Story, so if it’s 26 years from now, it’s gonna be a new girl that I probably haven’t seen yet. I’ll be looking forward to seeing her reprise the role.

Chris, you have now played two iconic characters, with Captain America and Buzz Lightyear, who are known to deliver some signature catchphrases. Which one is your favorite, between “Avengers assemble” and “To infinity and beyond”?

EVANS: Oh, man. That’s impossible. Obviously, “To infinity and beyond” is something I knew well before “Avengers assemble.” It was dear to me, in much earlier chapters of my life. As proud as I am to play this role and as honored as I am to be a part of this universe now, that line belongs to someone else. It almost felt like I was wearing someone else’s clothes, or something. You do your best to honor it and put your own spin on it, but let’s be honest, that’s Tim Allen’s line. So, personally, at least with “Avengers assemble,” I was the first one in the pool for that one.

Peter, Sox the cat steals every scene he’s in. Would you like to see Sox to get his own animated series or animated short?

SOHN: I don’t want any of that burden. Let Chris have the burden. No. I love playing Sox, but I don’t know anything about that. I feel just lucky hanging out with you all right now and doing this process. It’s awesome.

Dale, what about you? Would you like to see more of Darby’s adventures?

SOULES: I think it should be Darby and Sox.

EVANS: Where you blow up Sox.

SOULES: Oh, I would never! I love him. You don’t see that part of her very much. At one point, with Buzz, there’s a look on her face that I think says a lot about what I’d like to see more of. It’s not sentimental, it’s not mushy, but it’s more of just, “Okay, I’ve got you. I hear ya. Thank you.” I’d like to see more of that attitude.

Image via Disney

One of the common themes in Lightyear has to do with the burdens we take on ourselves, and how they can both inhibit us and push us forward. Did that theme personally resonate with you?

BROLIN: I walked in and didn’t know who I was or what my lines are, so that was a tough one. I’ve since realized that my character was much more complex than I had imagined. I’m still not supposed to tell you everything that Zurg is, but he is certainly multiple personalities and a conman, and even an alter ego. There are so many things to learn in this movie. There are a lot of messages about how we approach things, and how we solve and avoid our problems.

WAITITI: I’ve made mistakes in my time, so that theme definitely resonates with me, especially the idea of taking on responsibility and wanting to be the hero. I think we all want to be some kind of hero to someone. But I think the theme that really resonates the most for me is this idea of seeking something that’s out there, something in the future, something that’s not tangible and real, like what’s around you, in the here and now. The grass is not necessarily greener on the other side. Sometimes, definitely out in outer space, there’s no grass at all. All the grass is here on Earth. We should never have left Earth. That’s the main takeaway from this movie.

Chris and Peter, how did you develop the Buzz/Sox relationship? Did you ever get to work together, or were you entirely separate for the recording process?

SOHN: This was all during COVID, so we were all in separate rooms. I just got to meet Chris for the first time. Most of it was working with Angus in a room. Angus would act out what Buzz would need, and it was riffing off of that. I’m very honored to be here now, but we were separated for most of the time.

EVANS: Yeah. I love the dynamic. I really do. Peter did amazing work. I like the idea of someone like Buzz, who’s this very autonomous, austere guy, but he’s given an emotional support cat to acclimate, not just for coming back after four years, but also to address problems that he may otherwise overlook. I think that’s a nice metaphor for whether it’s therapy or just the fact that we all need those emotional support moments. We all need to talk about our problems and vent to something, in some way. I just like that relationship and that juxtaposition of someone like Buzz, who’s so independent, needing someone like Sox, the same way we all do. I have a real-life Sox the cat robot, his name’s Dodger, and he’s sick of hearing my problems, I can assure you that.

Image via Disney

Keke, Taika and Dale, considering the fact that you all performed these voices separate from one another, how much room was there for improv between Izzy, Mo and Darby? Was there any room to discover and play and have fun with those characters?

PALMER: I think it was different each time, and I really feel like the way that lined up is all because of Angus. Each session, for me personally, the story kept getting more and more defined and refined, from my first session to the second to the third to the fourth. And each time, there would be moments where they would say, “Okay, give us something that you feel should go here,” or “Okay, let’s change a little bit of that.” So, we had room to play around. I feel like what we ended up with slowly become the movie that is now Lightyear.

WAITITI: I didn’t improvise much during this process because Keke and Darby had done most of their stuff, so I was slotting all my lines in between hearing them and there wasn’t much room for it. The timing was pretty much all set out. Now and then, on the very odd occasion, I would be able to change something, but it also felt pointless, if the other person wasn’t listening to it or reacting to what I was doing. That would just be an ad-libbing ego trip.

BROLIN: Angus would give you line readings, and I actually told him, “You should be doing this role. You’re much better at this than I am.” Every day, we would correct things from the session before. It was totally a learning experience for me. I’ve spent almost 10 thousand days on a set, and I spend months preparing in advance and sometimes write out 25 pages on what I personally think the character is about, and I couldn’t do that here. The one thing that I did was ask, with every sequence of dialogue, if I could just scat, as if no one else was there.

SOULES: I feel like I had a little bit of all of that. I came in with at least three different ideas for each line. That was my way of dealing. I asked, “Is someone gonna read with me?” I did not have anything to fit it in between because those voices were not recorded yet. Keke was not recorded, and no one else, as far as I know. I was just doing it to Angus, reading over Zoom. I’d say, “I’ll try three different things I’ve thought about.” Originally, I tried accents, but that was before we got in the room. And then, there were about 15 people in the little squares, besides Angus. (Producer) Galyn [Susman] was there, and there were animators and composers, and each one of them had at least three ideas about how it might be delivered. I did every line somewhere in the vicinity of a minimum of 15 times, and each one of them was different. It would have been very hard for me to guess, out of the great grab bag of diamonds, hopefully, which jewels got chosen. That wasn’t my call. So, it’s been a very interesting process. I learned a lot, and the one main thing I learned about the actual technique of it is speed. They’d say, “That’s perfect. Let’s do it a little quicker.” That was an ongoing conversation that I really learned because the emotion in the animation is very different than the emotion with three-dimensional human beings. You don’t wait for the response. I loved doing it. I wish I could go to Pixar. I wanted to go to Pixar so much. Being stuck in a studio was not ideal, but there you were.

Image via Disney

Peter, you’ve voiced so many fan-favorite Pixar characters. Since you’re a part of the filmmaking team, do you walk into the room saying, “I think I have the voice for this character,” or do your fellow filmmakers come to you and tell you that you’re perfect for a specific part?

SOHN: I remember the first time, on The Incredibles, the director, Brad Bird, was like, “You look like a mugger. Come play a mugger.” That was my first jump into it, and it was just a real playful setting, for sure. Most of the time, it’s all temporary. Everyone is pitching ideas. When you’re pitching storyboards, you’re doing a voice and sometimes that clicks. Lightyear terrified me because it’s so good and so huge, and I was like, “Are you guys crazy? This is crazy.”

Chris, you’ve been a huge Disney fan for years. What was your relationship to Buzz Lightyear, before being cast in this, and are there any other Disney characters you would love to play?

EVANS: I loved Buzz Lightyear. I loved Toy Story. When Toy Story came out, it kicked the doors down, in terms of a new approach to the medium, so I was thrilled and excited to know that there was more to come. To that extent, I loved all the characters in Toy Story deeply. If there were another character to play, I don’t think I could pull it off, but I was always a really big fan of the old animated Disney movie Robin Hood. I just thought Robin Hood was so cool. Of all the animated characters in the Disney library, Robin Hood stands alone. I think he’s just smooth and charming and capable. I don’t have that cool British accent, but I’d love to give it a crack.

Lightyear is out in theaters.