From director Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory), the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios action-adventure flick Lightyear tells the origin story of how the young test pilot (voiced by Chris Evans) became the space hero that led to the creation of the Buzz Lightyear action figure made famous in the Toy Story movies. While there is a bit of a wait until the movie hits theaters on June 17, 2022, the trailer gives glimpses into the man behind the toy and what other characters could populate his world.

After getting to check out the early tease, Collider got the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with MacLane about how he came to direct the film, what he wanted to explore with Lightyear, seeing the finish line of the production but also trying to enjoy every moment of its final stages, getting to the root of the character behind the toy, that robot cat, and why Evan has been a wonderful creative partner in the whole process.

Collider: I loved this trailer and now must see more immediately, but the release date is so far away.

ANGUS MacLANE: That’s great to hear. Thank you.

I first interviewed you 10 years ago, for the Small Fry short that played with The Muppets. Since then, you were the co-director of Finding Dory and now you’re directing Lightyear. How did that happen? Does someone come to you and ask you to direct the film, or do you pitch yourself for the job?

MacLANE: After Dory, I was looking to do a film and I pitched a number of ideas. The last thing that I pitched was basically, “What was the movie that Andy (from Toy Story) saw? Why don’t we just make that movie?” Obviously, with Small Fry, Buzz is a character I’ve always been connected to. Small Fry was very much playing with the mythos of Buzz. It’s something I was very comfortable with. Buzz is a character I’ve been working on, since I started at the studio. When I first saw Toy Story, he’s the character I was most excited about, mostly because he’s a great looking toy that is really robot-esque and deals with sci-fi, which I love.

I worked on WALL·E, and I loved working on WALL·E, but I’ve always wanted to do an action sci-fi movie instead of romantic sci-fi movie. WALL·E is more influenced by the late ‘60s, early ‘70s sci-fi films, and I wanted to see about doing a film that was influenced by the ‘77 to ‘91 era of sci-fi films, as far as the cinematic quality and the tangibility of the world and more of the straightforward earnestness of that era. I was like, “Let’s make a straightforward, fun, action-adventure film starring Buzz Lightyear.” And they were like, “Yeah, sure, that sounds like a good idea. Let’s make that movie.”

Are you at a stage in production now where you can see the finish line? Do you feel like you’re closer to the end, to where audiences are going to get to see it, or are you at that point where you’re wondering how you’re ever going to get there?

MacLANE: That’s a great question. I can definitely see the finish line. We have a ton of work to do, but I’m just trying to enjoy it, as best I can. I really like the team that I’m working with, and because of COVID, I haven’t gotten to work in person with them very much. So, I’m back at the studio, working on the film and interfacing with some people that occasionally come in. I’m just trying to enjoy it. When you’re working on something where you know you’re not gonna get to work with that same group of people again, in the same capacity, what I’ve learned over the years is that all you have is that experience. So, I’m trying to enjoy it, even though there are a bunch of challenges.

For me, making movies with friends is the best aspect of it. The shared responsibility of making the best film we can is actually really fun, so I’m just trying to enjoy that. But I can definitely see the end of it. The movie is coming together. I can see what it is and it’s awesome. It’s pretty much what I imagined, and in many ways it’s better. I can definitely see the end, and I’m bittersweet about it. It’s wonderful to get to show something after so long, but you can feel it getting released, and then that’ll be it.

Because this is a bit of an unusual experience, in that we do know about this character because we know the toy version of him and we know the voice for the toy version of him. How hard was it to figure out what you wanted the voice to sound like for the actual character behind the toy?

MacLANE: I felt like we wanted to go to the root of what the character was because the character of Buzz, when he’s in what became known in the second as the diluted mode, there’s such a one-note aspect when he thinks he’s a space ranger. There’s not a lot of nuance for that, and it’s hard to sustain that for a whole film for this guy. You’re like, “I get it, you’re very much steadfast and true.” It’s playing on all of these classic tropes of leading sci-fi characters. And so, I wanted to tease that apart and figure out how you would make a more well-rounded character. By re-contextualizing the spirit of that character first and to come up with the core of that character, it involved separating and figuring out what makes that character work.

There’s a disagreement over the nature of reality and Buzz is convinced, in the first Toy Story, that he is a space ranger when Woody thinks he’s a toy. In the second one, the second Buzz Lightyear has the same issue. In the third one, it’s the Spanish Buzz. There’s always a misalignment about what the character thinks is going on versus what’s actually going on. That being out of step with the surroundings was something that was fundamental to the character and to the film, and by sticking to that really core thing, you can do surface things all you want, but it has to be from that. Even though it was not intentional, Small Fry has that. The little Buzz Lightyear is in disagreement over the nature of reality. We knew we needed that. That’s essential for this character. Everything else needs to flow from that core concept. You can do surface things, but that’s the deeper truth.

In the trailer, we get to see something that appears to be a robot cat. What can you say about the cat? How much are audiences going to fall in love with the robot cat?

MacLANE: I have been advised that we are not yet ready to share all of the details of the robot cat, but I can tell you that the robot cat does a feature prominently in the film and will be an audience favorite, not in a cynical way, but by design. It’s funny, it’s a robot cat, but it’s still under wraps right now.

Why Chris Evans? What made him the right person to voice this character?

MacLANE: I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness. He was really the first and only choice. I didn’t have a number two. It was very clear from the get-go. It was like, “If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.” You need someone that has that star power. If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both. Although that chin would be so weird in live-action. You could never get around that. But he was the first choice and he’s been such an amazing partner. He totally got the material right away and felt the sense of responsibility to figure out the translation to the character, for this larger context of this sci-fi movie and really deliver on it. He’s just been a wonderful creative partner in the whole process.

Lightyear is in theaters on June 17, 2022.

