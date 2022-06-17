Editor’s Note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers.

Lightyear, Pixar’s twenty-sixth feature film and the studio’s first spinoff, is finally flying into theaters. Lightyear shows audiences the film that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story franchise. As the film’s opening tells us, this was Andy’s favorite film in 1995, the film that made him want a Buzz Lightyear action figure in the first place—much to the chagrin of a cowboy doll named Woody.

Lightyear shows a young Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), who is trapped on a planet with his crew, and his best friend and commanding officer, Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba). As a space ranger, Buzz is dedicated to finishing his mission, no matter the cost, and throughout Lightyear, we watch as Buzz attempts to get him and his crew off this planet which seems to not have any intelligent life anywhere.

Lightyear is a charming and fun sci-fi action film that has some fun with this already beloved character, and introduces a ton of new characters to this universe, including a new crew that helps Buzz on his mission: the space-fearing Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), explosions expert Darby Steel (Dale Soules), and the bumbling, pen-loving Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi). Oh, and of course, maybe the greatest character Pixar has ever created: the robot cat companion to Buzz, Sox (Peter Sohn).

But once Buzz and his crew have finished their mission, that doesn’t mean it’s time to leave the theater, because Lightyear has not one, not two, but three end-credits scenes. To check out every scene from Lightyear, you’re gonna have to stay until the very very end. Even after the Pixar logo hops its way onscreen.

The first of these three scenes occurs after the first string of credits, a fun little joke about the laser grid put up around the planet’s colony. The second scene takes place directly after the credits, another fun little gag that references one of the robots from earlier in the film. The final scene takes place at the very end, and appears after the Pixar logo. This final scene hints at a character’s return and the possibility of a Lightyear sequel. When it comes to Buzz Lightyear, it seems like the potential for more movies truly goes to infinity and beyond.

Pixar doesn’t usually put scenes at the end of their films, but they have made exceptions here and there. Most notably, Toy Story 2 included a series of bloopers featuring the animated cast, and in WALL-E, the title robot appeared at the end to fix the Pixar lamp’s lightbulb. However, putting a scene after the Pixar logo might come as a surprise—especially one that references that there could very well be another Lightyear in the future.

Pixar’s next film, Elemental, is currently scheduled for a June 16, 2023 release, from The Good Dinosaur director (and Sox voice actor) Peter Sohn. Pixar has two more, as-yet-unannounced titles scheduled for 2024, but it seems unlikely that any of those will be Toy Story-related—even though there was only a three year gap between the release of Toy Story 4 and the release of Lightyear. Could we see more from our favorite Toy Story characters? Considering Pixar has continued to release new films, shorts, and more from this world, it seems like only a matter of time before we get to spend more time with Buzz.

Lightyear is now playing in theaters.

