Whether live-action remakes like The Jungle Book or sequels like Finding Dory, Disney loves revisiting their beloved characters and stories from a new perspective. The latest in that lineup is Lightyear, the Toy Story spin-off centered around everyone’s favorite space ranger. With Chris Evans taking over Tim Allen's role, the film follows the origins of the character Buzz Lightyear was based on, rather than the toy we know and love. Essentially, this version of the Lightyear is the galactic hero Buzz thought he was in the first Toy Story film.

Origin stories are always fascinating, particularly when we’ve come to know a character and finally learn how they came to be that person. Hollywood also loves origin stories, with many other family films paving the way for Lightyear — from animated adventures and villain backstories to superhero beginnings and fantastical quests.

‘Minions’ (2015)

The Minions, first appearing in the Despicable Me films, have arguably become one of pop culture's most recognizable and capitalized properties. These hilarious yellow guys steal the show in each Despicable Me film with their jibber-jabber language and an odd number of eyes.

It was only a matter of time before they got their film in 2015, Minions, a prequel that chronicles their adventures before they became Gru’s henchmen. Audiences learn that the Minions have served a master since the dawn of time, from the T. rex to Napoleon. This caper sees them recruited by Scarlett Overkill (Sandra Bullock), the world’s first female super-villain. The prequel has also garnered a sequel with Minions: The Rise of Gru.

‘Cruella’ (2021)

With "cruel" and "devil" literally in her name, Cruella de Vil is one of Disney’s most evil, glamorous, and unhinged characters. This cigar-smoking and puppy murdering heiress first appeared in the original animated One Hundred and One Dalmatians and was played by Glenn Close in the live-action remake.

However, Disney offers a new take on this wicked villain with 2021’s Cruella, a prequel that provides insight into how and why she became the madwoman from Dalmatians. Emma Stone plays Estella, the young version of Cruella, who wants to make a name for herself in the fashion world. When she befriends the Baroness (Emma Thompson), she begins to embrace her darker side in a film that surprisingly manages to garner sympathy for Cruella.

‘Spider-Man’ (2002)

Audiences have seen Spider-Man in every shape or form by this point, whether he’s being rebooted with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland or having his identity assumed by an animated Miles Morales. The story of Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider and gaining superpowers has been relayed so many times that it almost sits in the company of fairy tales like Cinderella or Hansel and Gretel.

What remains the golden standard for many is Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. Starring Tobey Maguire, it was the first theatrically released Spider-Man film and the first introduction to the character outside old shows and comics. It remains a classic due to its mix of action and humor and reminds us why Peter Parker remains so popular. With great power comes great responsibility!

‘Monsters University’ (2013)

Lightyear certainly isn’t the first time Pixar has revisited one of their beloved characters for an origin story. A film that remains a cherished favorite in the studio’s catalog is Monsters Inc., which follows best friends Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) in a world where monsters generate the city’s power by scaring human children.

However, everyone’s favorite scarers weren’t always bosom buddies, as explored in 2013’s Monsters University. The prequel follows Mike and Sully, who aren’t friends but rivals, as they attend the titular university hoping to graduate and become professional scarers. Audiences are offered a heartwarming look into how the pair’s friendship developed, adding many colorful and quirky new characters.

‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ (2005)

Everyone and their mother in the Star Wars universe have had a spin-off series centered around them or their backstory explored and hinted at since A New Hope was released in 1977. We can’t really blame Disney, though — George Lucas’ universe is so rich, complex, and thorough, and there are so many stories that can be told.

While some are more intriguing than others, what remains the most fascinating origin of any character is that of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his evolution into Darth Vader. A progression that is explored throughout the prequel series, it all comes to an epic and heartbreaking climax in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Despite Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) efforts, the power-hungry and impressionable Anakin is lured by the dark side, becoming one of cinema’s most formidable foes.

‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ (2012)

Peter Jackson made cinematic history with his The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Based on J.R.R Tolkien’s masterwork, the epic and lengthy fantasy films were triumphant hits, snatching up Oscars left, right, and center, and remain timeless. The filmmaker brought Middle-earth to life in a way that captivated fans’ imaginations and left a remarkable impression.

In 2012, Jackson revisited Tolkien’s world by tackling his other masterwork — The Hobbit, with An Unexpected Journey, the first film in a trilogy. The prequel follows a young Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), who is recruited by Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and a group of dwarves to journey out of the Shire and to the Lonely Mountain. There, they will reclaim the dwarves' home and gold guarded by the dragon Smaug. Set 60 years before Frodo (Elijah Wood) embarks on his journey, the film reveals how Bilbo came into the possession of the One Ring.

‘Puss in Boots’ (2011)

Shrek is one of those animated films that has truly stood the test of time. Despite releasing in 2001, the green ogre is just as popular as ever and has left a definite impact on pop culture and animation. Full of charming and hilarious characters, any one of them could have easily gotten their own film, from Donkey to the Gingerbread Man. However, it was Shrek’s sword-wielding feline friend that got his own prequel in 2011, Puss in Boots.

With Antonio Banderas returning to voice the character, the story is set years before Puss met Shrek. In the film, Puss becomes a fugitive after being suspected of robbery, when the real culprit is his childhood friend, Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis). Still doubtful, Puss helps Humpty steal a goose that lays golden eggs, along with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek), to clear his name. This adventure works charmingly as a standalone film and expands Puss’s character.

‘Maleficent’ (2014)

Maleficent is the horned and evil antagonist in Sleeping Beauty, but just like Cruella, Disney took an iconic villain and gave them a backstory, changing the audience’s perceptions. 2014’s Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie in the titular role, is not your standard prequel. Yes, it is partially a prequel, with the story starting years before the events of the classic fairytale.

Maleficent (Isobelle Malloy) is a young and kind fairy who meets Stefan (Michael Higgins), a human boy and the future king, with whom she forms a strong bond. As the two grow older and are drawn apart by external forces, Stefan hurts Maleficent deeply, and she seeks revenge by cursing his daughter, Aurora (Elle Fanning). From this point, the story we all know is rewritten, as Maleficent and Aurora develop a friendship and the once malevolent fairy tries to undo her curse. The film humanizes Maleficent with its twist while offering motivation and reason as to why she cursed Aurora.

