Lightyear, Pixar's latest animated feature, is also the movie that Andy loved within the Toy Story universe, and one that will make you understand the character of Buzz Lightyear like never before. To celebrate the release there is all-new Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys! Voiced by the incredible Chris Evans, the movie gives us that Star Wars feel and is the movie that Andy would have been obsessed with that led to him wanting the cartoon version in toy form. Yes, that's confusing but just go with it. Now you can own a figure based on the cartoon version of the live-action character from Andy's world. Again, confusing but still fun.

The figure includes "a stunning recreation of the Space Ranger suit, complete with all of Buzz's badges and insignia. Multiple layers of weathering effects add to the realism. Accessories include Buzz Lightyear's laser gun, blade, blaster cannon, a pair of handcuffs, and more!" But almost more importantly, if you get the deluxe version of the 1/6 scale Buzz Lightyear figure you also get his companion, Sox!

Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn) easily stole the hearts of fans with his willingness to do whatever was needed of him and his ability to quickly decide just how much he was willing to do for Buzz Lightyear. That includes shooting his enemies with darts and giving Buzz five minutes to figure out what his next course of action is. It also includes "Sox’s computer, and also the iconic wing pack — with two styles of swap-out metallic wings!"

Lightyear is another entry into the Pixar catalog and a classic one at that. It might seem confusing on paper but it does actually make Andy wanting the new Buzz toy makes a lot more sense in the grand scheme of the Toy Story franchise. We get to see the world that Buzz came from, and it informs so much of his character. It is a must-see to really understand the character of Buzz that we see with Tim Allen's performance in the franchise. It's also so fun that having a Buzz and Sox figure in your collection just sounds perfect.

The Buzz Lightyear 1/6 Scale Figure and the Buzz Lightyear (Deluxe Version) 1/6 Scale Figure, are both available for pre-order now at Sideshow.com and this is definitely a perfect figure to add to your collection if you're ready to go to infinity, and beyond! Check out the image below: