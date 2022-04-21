Disney and Pixar released a new poster and images for Lightyear, the highly-anticipated animated spinoff of Toy Story. The film follows the adventures of the movie Buzz Lightyear as he becomes the famous Space Ranger that will inspire an entire line of toys.

The new images show Buzz preparing to depart on a space exploration mission. The hero is seen inside the cockpit of a spaceship and talking to one of his colleagues from the Space Academy. These images don’t reveal new details about the movie’s plot but illustrate how far Pixar has come in terms of artistic quality since they released the first Toy Story, back in 1995. From textures to lightning, everything in the images looks stunningly good, and it will surely be a treat to catch Lightyear in theaters.

As for the poster, it features our favorite Space Ranger in a full astronaut costume, looking at the vastness of the cosmos. Buzz’s helmet reflects the light of distant stars, as the explorer seems ready to take us on a journey to infinity and beyond.

Lightyear features the voice talents of Chris Evans as Buzz, with Peter Sohn voicing the Space Ranger’s personal companion and A.I. kitty, Sox. The hero will also be accompanied by three charismatic space cadets, voiced by Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi. The voice cast of Lightyear is rounded up by Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) from a script by Pete Docter (Inside Out). The film also features an original score by legendary composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up).

When talking about what led Pixar to produce a movie featuring a flesh and bone version of Buzz, MacLane said:

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Lightyear premieres in theaters on June 17. Check out the new poster and images below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lightyear:

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. A new poster and images are also available.

