All systems are a go for the IMAX release of Lightyear and today the most immersive theaters in the cinema biz have launched a poster to celebrate the space ranger. Inviting audiences to take the plunge and “Go Beyond Infinity in IMAX,” the poster, which was revealed on Twitter, features the titular Buzz Lightyear in a horizontal position preparing to launch into the unknown.

Looking determined, Buzz stares into the abyss with bushy furrowed eyebrows standing out against the rest of his strong facial features. The purple lights of the background reflect against the cosmic adventurer’s suit which will keep him safe in the darkest regions of the galaxy. Under Buzz’s head lies the film’s information, filling viewers in on the release date — June 17. Above the image, the caption plays off the Star Command officer’s mission log announcing the 10-day countdown leading up to the film’s takeoff. Further reeling us in, they drop the fact that their screens afford viewers up to 26% more picture, meaning a more in-depth experience. Finally, the poster reveals that tickets are on sale now for those of us who can’t wait to get our passes to board Lightyear.

Starring Chris Evans as the voice behind the character, who was originated by Tim Allen, Lightyear will act as an origin story for the Toy Story favorite. If you’ve caught any of the film’s teasers or trailers (which you can check out right now on Collider), you’ll know that Evans' voice sounds an uncanny amount like Allen’s, something that will help sell the movie to longtime fans of the franchise. The movie will find Buzz in his beginning days as a space ranger for Star Command as he sets out on his first missions to infinity and beyond. As director Angus MacLane put it, the film will be the precursor as to why Andy and his friends all wanted Buzz Lightyear toys in the first Toy Story movie.

Image via Pixar

Along with Evans, the film will feature the vocal talents of Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Peter Sohn, Efren Ramirez, Dale Soules, and Uzo Aduba. Paired with the heartwarming and action-packed story and vibrant animation, we can expect the music accompanying the picture to be just as extraordinary. For that, the film hired Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning composer, Michael Giacchino, whose music you may recognize from films including The Incredibles, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, just to name a few.

Check out the IMAX poster below and prepare for the arrival of Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated film, Lightyear, in just 10 days on June 17.