Who believed in them when they needed it most, just like Alisha did for Buzz?

Pixar’s Lightyear is about a Space Ranger who embarks on a daring mission in an effort to get his team back to Earth, but the film also heavily emphasizes the importance of human connection via that sci-fi adventure.

While out exploring a potentially resource-rich planet, Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) makes a devastating call that leaves his team of more than 1,000 scientists and technicians stranded on an unwelcoming planet called T’Kani Prime. After the incident, his commander, Uzo Aduba’s Alisha Hawthorne, opts to accept their situation and build a life for herself and her team on the hostile planet. Buzz, however, refuses. He’s determined to right his wrong, so while others manage to create fulfilling lives on T’Kani Prime, Buzz lets his own pass him by. It isn't until he comes face to face with Alisha’s granddaughter, Izzy (Keke Palmer), that he's inspired to reconsider how he's approaching this mission.

With Lightyear now playing in theaters nationwide, I got the chance to chat with Aduba and Palmer about the film. At one point it’s mentioned that Buzz wasn’t always an ace Space Ranger. In fact, he struggled in the training program. But, Alisha still saw something in him, and that belief and support are what put Buzz on the path to becoming one of the best Space Rangers ever.

Given Alisha's invaluable effect on Buzz’s journey, I opted to ask Aduba and Palmer for their Alisa. Early on in their careers, who was the person who believed in them and their ability when they needed it most? Aduba jumped in first:

“I think definitely one of my teachers who changed the course of my life was my junior creative writing teacher in high school, Ms. Mehleis, Sarah Mehleis Ruter. Hi Ms. Mehleis! [She’s] who got me from thinking that I wanted to be a lawyer and to thinking about becoming an artist. It was not something I ever thought about until she said it, and it’s part of why I’m sitting in this chair now.”

As for Palmer, she quickly pinpointed her mother:

“My mom always saw it for me. She just always encouraged me and always encouraged me even more specifically to do all of the things. She always used to say, ‘You can do like, Judy Garland. You can do like, Sammy Davis Jr. You can be anything you want to be! You can do all the things!’ And so she’s always encouraged me and it made me think, to infinity and beyond! I can do all the things!”

