The upcoming Toy Story spinoff will go to infinity and beyond what you might expect!

It’s hard to say anything about Pixar that hasn’t already been said.

The Disney-owned animation studio released their first CG-animated feature film Toy Story in 1995. This movie paved the way not only for more CG-animated movies but also for more amazing Pixar films such as Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Up. What separates Pixar from other CG animation studios is that their movies, in addition to being funny and exciting, often deal with mature themes and messages, making them worthwhile to both children and adults.

Even though Pixar said they would take a break from sequels after 2019’s Toy Story 4, that doesn’t mean they won’t make other types of films based on their established IPs. At the 2020 Disney Investor Day meeting, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Doctor announced Lightyear, a feature-length origin story about the iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.

This guide seeks to answer questions you may have about Lightyear including when it will release, where you can (possibly) watch it, and who is part of the voice cast.

Watch the Teaser Trailer for Lightyear

Disney released the first trailer for Lightyear on October 29, 2021, which gives audiences a good look at the film’s stunning photorealistic animation as well as its futuristic worlds and characters. Additionally, the classic David Bowie song “Starman” sets the mood for most of the trailer.

Lightyear is set to release on June 17, 2022, three months before another Pixar film called Turning Red.

When asked if he’s close to finishing Lightyear, director Angus MacLane had this to say:

“I can definitely see the finish line. We have a ton of work to do, but I’m just trying to enjoy it, as best I can. I really like the team that I’m working with, and because of COVID, I haven’t gotten to work in person with them very much. So, I’m back at the studio, working on the film and interfacing with some people that occasionally come in. I’m just trying to enjoy it. When you’re working on something where you know you’re not gonna get to work with that same group of people again, in the same capacity, what I’ve learned over the years is that all you have is that experience. So, I’m trying to enjoy it, even though there are a bunch of challenges.”

Image via Pixar

Even though we’ve only a glimpse of what Lightyear has to offer, the fact that it looks this good is a testament to how much time and effort the team put into making this movie, even if they weren’t always making it in the same workplace.

As for whether or not Lightyear will receive a simultaneous release with Disney+, the box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has convinced Disney to give theater-only releases to many of their 2021 movies and presumably everything after.

Unfortunately, the chances of Lightyear receiving a standard theatrical release became much smaller after Disney announced that Turning Red would become the third Pixar movie in a row to premiere exclusively on Disney+ at no extra charge. It still seems unlikely that Lightyear will suffer the same fate since the film is already based on an established IP, but we'll just have to wait and find out.

Who Is in the Lightyear Cast?

As of this moment, the only actor who is confirmed to be part of the Lightyear voice cast is Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who will voice the film’s titular Space Ranger.

Although Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in the first four Toy Story films and has continued voicing him much of its related media, MacLane, who coincidentally directed Allen in the 2011 Toy Story short film Small Fry and the 2013 television special Toy Story of Terror!, said the following about this new casting:

“I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness. He was really the first and only choice. I didn’t have a number two. It was very clear from the get-go. It was like, ‘If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.’ You need someone that has that star power. If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both. Although that chin would be so weird in live-action. You could never get around that. But he was the first choice and he’s been such an amazing partner. He totally got the material right away and felt the sense of responsibility to figure out the translation to the character, for this larger context of this sci-fi movie and really deliver on it. He’s just been a wonderful creative partner in the whole process.”

As of this moment, Lightyear is the only character in the movie whose casting is confirmed. However, the teaser introduced audiences to new characters whose casting has not yet gone public. One such character, whose name tag reads “Hawthorne,” is likely a close companion of Lightyear since the trailer ends with her saying the first half of his iconic catchphrase, which he almost finishes. Even though he’ll probably finish it in the film, this would not be the first time Chris Evans didn’t finish an iconic catchphrase.

What About That Robot Cat?

If you've already seen the trailer, you might have noticed a robot cat whose collar is visible enough to read “Sox.” At one point, Sox even startles Lightyear into a karate stance, which may be a nod to his karate chop move in the Toy Story films.

When asked about the cat, this is all McLane could say:

“I have been advised that we are not yet ready to share all of the details of the robot cat, but I can tell you that the robot cat does a feature prominently in the film and will be an audience favorite, not in a cynical way, but by design. It’s funny, it’s a robot cat, but it’s still under wraps right now.”

Considering that Lightyear is a Disney project, Sox could become an internet sensation in the vein of Grogu from The Mandalorian.

Where’s Zurg in Lightyear?

Image via Disney•Pixar

Since this is a Buzz Lightyear movie, many fans are wondering if Evil Emperor Zurg will appear. The archenemy of Lightyear made his first appearance in Toy Story 2 and was voiced by longtime Pixar animator Andrew Stanton. Zurg is very much a parody of classic Star Wars villain Darth Vader, right down to a scene where he tells another Buzz Lightyear action figure that he’s his father just like how Vader tells Luke Skywalker that he is his father in The Empire Strikes Back.

While the ominous red-eyed robots in the trailer certainly resemble the Zurg Bots from Toy Story 2, MacLane said this about the possibility of the Emperor himself appearing in Lightyear:

"If the core elements of what Buzz is were to be paid off correctly, you would want to make sure that he had a laser, you'd probably want to make sure that he had rocket legs, and you'd probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognizable antagonist. But of course, I'm not at liberty to say anything about anything at this time."

Hopefully, we’ll get a more definitive answer about Zurg’s presence in Lightyear before the movie comes out.

What is the Story of Lightyear?

Even though this film is an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, that does not mean it’s a prequel to Toy Story. Since Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies is an action figure, this film will focus on the Buzz Lightyear character that the action figure is based on.

MacLane, who previously co-directed Finding Dory, pitched Lightyear as his solo feature-length directorial debut and this is what he had to say about the process:

"After Dory, I was looking to do a film and I pitched a number of ideas. The last thing that I pitched was basically, “What was the movie that Andy (from Toy Story) saw? Why don’t we just make that movie?” Obviously, with Small Fry, Buzz is a character I’ve always been connected to. Small Fry was very much playing with the mythos of Buzz. It’s something I was very comfortable with. Buzz is a character I’ve been working on, since I started at the studio. When I first saw Toy Story, he’s the character I was most excited about, mostly because he’s a great looking toy that is really robot-esque and deals with sci-fi, which I love."

At least we know that Lightyear is something that MacLane is passionate about.

Is Lightyear Connected to the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command Movie and TV Series?

Image via UPN/ABC

What many people may not know is that Lightyear is not the first Buzz Lightyear spinoff.

Sometime in August 2000, Disney released the traditionally animated direct-to-video film Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins where Allen reprises the iconic role. Set in the fictional universe that the Buzz Lightyear action figures are part of, this movie follows the titular space ranger as he battles Zurg (Wayne Knight) with the help of his three fellow rangers: Booster (Stephen Furst), Mira Nova (Nicole Sullivan), and XR (Larry Miller).

Even though the movie is traditionally animated, it still features a CG-animated intro from Pixar set after Toy Story 2 in which Woody (Jim Hanks), Buzz (Allen), Rex (Wallace Shawn), and the rest of the gang watch the movie we’re about to watch--very meta, indeed!

The Adventure Begins also serves as a backdoor pilot to the traditionally animated television series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which first aired on UPN and ABC on October 2, 2000, and ran for over sixty episodes. Patrick Warburton voiced Buzz in the series while Miller and Neil Flynn alternated between voicing XR.

We don’t know when the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command movie and series will be available to stream on Disney+ or even if they take place in the same continuity as Lightyear, but we’re hoping that both of these questions are answered soon enough.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Reunite in Romantic Action Adventure 'Ghosted' The Dexter Fletcher-directed project is described as a "romantic action adventure."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email