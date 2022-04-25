If there’s one thing you’re expected to do at CinemaCon it's get excited about future releases in theaters. The event, which started today in Las Vegas and stretches all the way to Thursday, April 28, is especially significant this time around, since it represents the movie industry’s return to form after a couple of pandemic years that made (and still makes) the future completely uncertain. The gathering of theater owners features exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, must-see premiere feature screenings, and the presence of stars, producers and directors. Another way to get event attendees hyped up is to spread posters all around Caesars Palace, and some of them you can check out in this article.

One of the posters you can find around CinemaCon is from Beast, a survival thriller starring Idris Elba. The poster is all about Elba and showcases the beautiful African savannah, which will become a hostile environment after Elba’s character starts getting hunted by an enormous rogue lion. First announced in 2020, the movie is directed by Baltasar Kormákur (2 Guns), and the premiere window is set for 2022.

After returning to the Marvel universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Rachel McAdams is set to star in the comedy/drama Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. The poster at CinemaCon suggests there will be plenty funny moments in the movie, which centers around the title character (played by Abby Ryder Forston) going through that awkward puberty phase. Just to get a sense of it, in the poster someone seems to be measuring Margaret’s breasts — and she looks like someone who has no idea what to do about it.

Also featured around the corridors of CinemaCon is a look at Dennis Quaid as the title character in Reagan, the biopic that is set to chronicle the former President's journey from childhood to his time in the Oval Office. Side by side with Reagan you can find Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, the comedy starring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson. Fashioned around 1950’s style, the poster reflects the setting of the story, which centers around a widowed cleaning lady who decides to go to Paris after falling in love with a couture Dior dress. The movie is slated to premiere in 2022 and features Jason Isaacs, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, and Rose Williams.

If you want to skip to the creepy part, you’ll want to take a look at the poster for M3GAN, an upcoming horror movie produced by James Wan (The Conjuring). It follows a life-like doll that starts acting independently, and you only need to take one look at the movie’s poster to know that it will not go well. The more you look at it, the creepier it gets, so it's bound to get a lot creepier by the time the premiere comes in 2023.

Speaking of dolls, a Lightyear standee featuring the title character is in full display, and it showcases Buzz Lightyear’s (voiced by Chris Evans) space suit in amazing detail. The movie premieres on June 17. Also simplistic, but in a way that continues to keep the plot hidden, Jordan Peele’s Nope gets a big poster in which the main cast is staring at something in the sky, much like they do in the trailer. It’s no use speculating now as there’s very little information, so we’ll just have to wait for the premiere on July 22.

Last but not least, we get a look at the new Helen Mirren movie White Bird. The drama is both a prequel and sequel to 2017’s box office surprise hit Wonder. It is also a spin-off, since it focuses on a different character that visits his grandmother and is told stories from when she lived through World War II. The movie is also based on a story by best-selling author R.J. Palacio.

Collider will continue to provide regular updates on this year's CinemaCon. Stick with us to get the latest news.

