Editor's note: The following contains Lightyear spoilers.Lightyear not only presents a new version of the titular Space Ranger voiced by Chris Evans — but it also continues a trend that other Pixar films have explored over the years. That trend is unpacking the theme of failure, and how the film's protagonist deals with it. Most importantly, these films show that failure isn't necessarily the end of a journey but rather the beginning of a new one. And given that Pixar's core audience tends to consist of families, that's an important takeaway — both for the children in the audience and their parents.

In fact, Lightyear even begins with a failure. Captain Buzz Lightyear is piloting a mission to the planet of Tekani Prime alongside other members of Star Command and his fellow Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba). Tekani turns out to be teeming with hostile life, which forces Buzz to make a last-ditch escape - and damages the Star Command starship he's piloting in the process, stranding himself and his fellow crewmates. From the jump this is shown to weigh heavily on Buzz, to the point where he's willing to relinquish his Space Ranger status and surrender himself into Alisha's custody. But she reminds him of an old Star Command adage: "Finish the mission." And that mission is to get everyone home.

Yet Buzz encounters even more failure in the process. His various hyperspace test flights lead to years passing on Tekani, with Alisha and the other Star Command personnel growing older and living full lives in the process. Not only does this lead to a heart-wrenching sequence that feels like the spiritual sequel to Up, but it also continues to show how Buzz takes his failure seriously. Despite his fellow Star Command members living full lives, his dedication to "finishing the mission" means he won't stop until he achieves hyperspeed.

Buzz eventually comes to terms with his failure when he encounters the mysterious Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) and his army of robots. It turns out that Zurg is a version of Buzz who did achieve hyperspeed - and leaped forward years into the future, where he found the Zurg armor and robots. Future Buzz traveled back in time to take the formula that Buzz and his "emotional support animal" Sox (Peter Sohn) perfected so that he could finally "finish the mission". This doesn't sit well with Buzz, who has grown attached to a trio of Junior Space Rangers including Alisha's granddaughter Izzy (Keke Palmer); older Buzz finishing his mission would mean that they'd cease to exist. At that moment, he lets go of his desire to fix his failure and instead decides to live in the here and now - even defeating Zurg in battle and taking command of his new crew of Space Rangers.

Other Pixar films have taken a similar approach, most notably Monsters University. It features Mike Wachowski (Billy Crystal) and James "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) attempting to become the top scarer so that they can work at Monsters Inc. However, the finale has them both expelled from Monsters U due to crossing over to the human world. Despite this, the two friends do find work at Monsters. Inc - by starting in the mailroom and working their way up to the Scare Floor. Though they might have failed at school, Mike and Sulley found another way to achieve their dreams, and proved that failure isn't a roadblock. And in Onward, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) embarks on a journey to resurrect his late father and spend a day with him; the quest brings him in a literal circle as it ends at his high school. But he soon realizes that his older brother Barley (Chris Pratt) has filled the fatherly role in his life, and decides to let Barley say goodbye to their father. Lightyear is further proof that this type of story can yield a wealth of material for Pixar, and it also serves as an inspiration to its fans. Even if you do stumble or fall, it isn't the end of the world.