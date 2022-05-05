Pixar has revealed a new poster for Lightyear, the highly-anticipated animated spinoff of Toy Story. The spinoff acts as a film within a film and imagines that the entire Buzz Lightyear line of toys was created after Lightyear, a blockbuster sci-fi action film that the characters in the Toy Story universe would have seen.

The new poster features Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) holding his personal companion and A.I. kitty, Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn). Around Buzz, we can see the three cadets who will join the Space Ranger on his dangerous adventure, voiced by Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi. Below the team, we can see the high-tech station from where Buzz’s rocket is being launched into space. However, lurking above the poster, there’s the sinister figure of Emperor Zurg and his minions, the cosmic menace that Buzz and his cadets will have to face in the upcoming film.

If the idea of a movie within a movie in the Toy Story universe is weird, Lightyear’s trailers prove the spinoff will be nothing short of wacky. In the film, Buzz is chosen to experiment with a new galactic travel technology, which unfortunately malfunctions and takes him into the future. While accepting that he lost decades of his life would be hard enough already, Buzz also needs to come to terms with the fact that a conqueror named Zurg is threatening the entire universe.

Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) from a script by Pete Docter (Inside Out). The film also features an original score by legendary composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up). The voice cast of Lightyear is rounded up by Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

When talking about what led Pixar to produce a movie featuring a flesh and bone version of Buzz, MacLane said:

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Lightyear premieres in theaters on June 17. Check out the new poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lightyear:

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. A new poster and images are also available.

