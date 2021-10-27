Pixar has released the first poster to their new film, Lightyear, which will, of course, be the origin story of everybody's favorite space hero, Buzz Lightyear.

The poster shows a close-up of the most infamous member of star command’s suit that appears to have a few chips and scrapes on it. Perhaps this wear and tear is stemming from all the adventures the hero has been going on. In the other photo, we see Buzz behind the helm of a spaceship blasting through the stars on what we can only imagine is another mission… to infinity and beyond! Chris Evans will lend his voice talents to bring life to the space ranger that inspired the toy. Of his newest role, the former Avenger said,

The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.

Pixar also released a trailer to give fans a peek at what they can expect from the upcoming animated film. The trailer gives us a look at all of the work the animators and other creatives have been pouring into this project. We see Buzz soaring off in a spaceship with a perfectly timed drop of David Bowie’s “Starman” playing as he sails off beyond the sun. Viewers were also given a look at the world that surrounds Buzz in the form of robots, giant octopus-tentacle like aliens, and possibly even an alien cat? The good news is that we won’t need to wait to see how all of this pulls together, as the new film will come to theaters in June 2022.

This new feature won’t be the first spin off of the well-loved, Toy Story franchise. Buzz Lightyear of Star Command was an animated series which aired between 2000 and 2001 that followed Buzz as he trained newcomers at Star Command and tried to bring peace across the galaxy, all while of course attempting to bring down the Evil Emperor Zurg.

Judging by the success of all 4 Toy Story films, Lightyear is bound to be another hit that will blast the Pixar company to infinity… Check out the new pictures for Lightyear and see what you think about this fresh, exciting tale of the man behind the Toy Story action figure.

