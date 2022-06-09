Lightyear is just beyond the horizon, with Disney's unique venture into the beloved Toy Story universe coming to theaters later this month and last night critics got their first look at the movie within a movie. A somewhat mind-bending concept, Lightyear is not a film about Buzz the toy, but a movie that young Andy and his friends would've seen within the Toy Story universe, making them all want the action figure — similar to Woody's Roundup in Toy Story 2. The movie is set to introduce new characters like Sox the robot cat (Peter Sohn), and bring back the iconic villain, Emperor Zurg (James Brolin).

No stranger to hero movies, Chris Evans voices the space ranger for Lightyear, which also features the voice talents of Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi. The film is directed by Angus MacLane and centers around Buzz and an ensemble of fellow space rangers stuck on a planet 4.2 million light-years away from home: Earth. As Buzz and co. try to figure out how to get home, they'll have to battle unknown threats as well as the evil Emperor Zurg and his terrifying army.

The last time we took to the Toy Story universe it was for the fourth film in the franchise that saw the end of an era as Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) went their separate ways to continue fulfilling their own destinies as toys. The film that launched the franchise hit theaters in 1995 and is still considered one of the best animated movies ever made.

Lightyear is set to hit theaters just over a week from now, but what are critics saying about it? Does Lightyear take us to infinity and beyond or does it fall short of shooting for the moon? Will this version of Buzz hold up in comparison with the beloved '90s edition? Is the movie within a movie concept worth exploring further? Check out the first reactions to Disney's Lightyear down below.

Here's what Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Ross Bonaime, and Christina Radish had to say:

Nemiroff isn't the only one to have her heart stolen by Sox, across the board journalists are calling that little guy a superstar.

Others are praising Lightyear as an excellent space adventure filled with excitement, some going so far as to call it a cinematic masterpiece.

Overall critics are calling Lightyear's mission a success, sharing praise for the stunning animation as well as the emotional narrative.

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17.