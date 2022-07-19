Get ready to hold onto your Sox! Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+. Disney and Pixar announced on Twitter that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3.

The sci-fi action adventure tells the story behind the beloved character Buzz Lightyear who inspired the Toy Story toy. Lightyear is being marketed as the Toy Story character in Andy’s favorite movie, the one that inspired one of his favorite toys. Despite the few sentences at the beginning of the film connecting it back to the Toy Story lore, Lightyear has left audiences divided about its connection to the parent material. Perhaps the movie can find its second wind on Disney+.

Lightyear follows the Space Ranger that inspired Tim Allen’s loved character now voiced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, Chris Evans (The Gray Man, Avengers: Endgame). Marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million years away from Earth, Buzz never stops trying to find a way back home through space and time. In the film, the character is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox, voiced by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, Ratatouille). The arrival of Zurg – a familiar villain voiced by James Brolin (Traffic, The Amityville Horror) – threatens the mission with his army of ruthless robots, guided by mysterious intentions.

Image via Disney

Alongside Evans, the voice cast of Lightyear includes Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Mrs. America) as the main character’s commander and best friend, Alisha Hawthorne, who was also subject to backlash for a scene in which she shares a brief onscreen kiss with her female partner. Other cast members include Keke Palmer (Nope, Alice), Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder, Our Flag Means Death) and Dale Soules (Orange is the New Black, The Messenger) who voice the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, and Darby Steel respectively. Also, part of the voice cast is Mary McDonald-Lewis (G.I. Joe, Archer) as the onboard computer I.V.A.N.; Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlanksman) as Commander Burnside; Efren Ramirez (Pedro in Napoleon Dynamite) as Airman Díaz; newcomer Keira Hairston as a Young Izzy; as well as Bill Hader (Inside Out, It: Chapter Two) as Featheringhamstan.

Lightyear was directed by Angus MacLane, who also wrote the story with Matthew Aldrich as well as the screenplay and story with Jason Headley. Aldrich, Andrew Stanton and Lauren Gunderson wrote additional screenplay material for the film which is currently still in theatres. Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) produced the pic, which has thus far grossed over $213M worldwide.

Lightyear will be available for streaming on August 3 on Disney+ only. Check out the tweet announcing the date and trailer for Lightyear below.

And check out the trailer for Lightyear below: