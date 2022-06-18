Lightyear has hit theaters and that means that everyone is now in love with Sox. The robotic cat meant to give a soothing bit of companionship to Chris Evans' Buzz Lightyear, Sox steals the show! Voiced by Peter Sohn, Sox is the very handy and capable counterpart to Buzz who also isn't afraid to tell the space ranger that he's not exactly happy about where they're going, but there's something about Sox that will just make you very happy while watching Lightyear.

Does this mean that I spent the entire movie worried about Sox's survival? Yes, yes I did. But now you can also own your own Sox — I apologize in advance to my actual cat. Your own personal space cat isn't exactly cheap, coming in at $400 for the Disney and Pixar's Lightyear Supersize Sox figure but also...he's perfect.

You can buy your own Sox on Super7's website and the figure is vinyl and is a life-sized version of the PCR (Personal Companion Robot) that we know and love now from the film. Does this mean that he'll run after you like he did Buzz? No, because sadly he's a poseable figure and not actually the robot companion we got to see in the movie, but we can all pretend our own versions of Sox understand our love right?

Image via Disney

The description of the Sox figure from Super7's website is as follows:

"Sox the cat is Buzz Lightyear’s PCR — Personal Companion Robot — and now he can be your pal, too! The Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear Supersize Sox premium vinyl figure is engineered to be truly “life-sized” and measures about 20” long from nose to tail, and almost 15” tall to the tip of his ears. Fully poseable and wearing a faux leather collar with real metal name tag, Sox is accompanied by his small mouse protocol robot with a glow-in-the-dark tail. This limited edition premium collectible comes packaged in a “Property of Star Command” cat carrier that you’re going to want to display too!"

Keep yourself out of the dark with Sox's glow-in-the-dark tail and the happiness that comes from this little scene-stealer. Shipping out at the end of June, the figure is honestly a must-have after seeing Sox and Buzz together in Lightyear. Just make sure your own pets don't get jealous of your love of him!

Lightyear is in theaters now. Check out the images of the lifesize Sox collectible down below!

