As the release date for Lightyear slowly approaches, we are finally getting more footage of the upcoming Disney/Pixar sci-fi action movie. While in previous teasers, we got an idea of the look and feel of the spin-off story – which is far different from what we see in the Toy Story franchise – the action-packed new trailer provides a better look at the scope of the story, and hints that “infinity and beyond” seems to be rule of thumb when it comes to production value.

The new trailer reveals that Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) is gearing up to fight alien plants, giant insects, robots and all you’d expect to see in major sci-fi blockbusters like Star Wars and Star Trek. The trailer also dedicates some time to a character that is bound to become a fan-favorite: Buzz’s personal companion and A.I. kitty Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn), which does everything from giving personal opinions to reproducing sleep sounds. All that culminates in a sci-fi adventure far beyond the backyard bounds of Toy Story, taking the classic character to all new heights.

When talking about Lightyear, director Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) revealed the film is something he’s always wanted to do, and revealed how he came up with the idea that led screenwriter Pete Docter (Inside Out) to write the origin story:

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Also revealed by Disney and Pixar today is the voice cast that joins Evans in brining Lightyear to life. Trio Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi will play a charismatic group of astronaut recruits, and the cast also features the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. MacLane also gave high praise to his slate of voice actors:

"The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast."

Lightyear premieres in theaters on June 17. Check out the new trailer, as well as the film's poster, below:

