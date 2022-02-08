The upcoming Pixar’s Lightyear, which has the beloved toy astronaut from the 1995 animated film Toy Story as the central protagonist, has just confirmed the full voice cast that will bring the film to life.

Lightyear does not bring us back to the world of Toy Story, a world wherein toys come to life when no one is looking, instead, the film will unveil to us the origin story of the “real-life” character behind the Buzz Lightyear action figure we get to know as one of Andy’s favorite toys in the Toy Story franchise. This spin-off explores the adventures of a test pilot who becomes a Space Ranger thus providing Toy Story fans with the story of why the Lightyear figurine in the film was so popular.

In the original Toy Story, Lightyear was voiced by Tim Allen (Last Man Standing) however, in the 2022 feature film, the torch of the iconic character’s voice has been passed on to Chris Evans (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). And now, it has been confirmed that Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Dale Soules (Orange Is the New Black), and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) are also part of the cast and are lending their voices to other ambitious recruits like Buzz. Other members of the voice cast include Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The film’s director Angus MacLane had these praising words to share about the cast: “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team. Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast."

The Toy Story franchise consists of four titles: the 1995 Toy Story, the 1999 Toy Story 2, the 2010 Toy Story 3, and the 2019 Toy Story 4. Lightyear, which was first announced back in 2020, will be the first spin-off and prequel in the series. Fans will learn the true meaning of ‘to infinity and beyond’ when the film premieres this Summer, June 17.

