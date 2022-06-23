When it comes to Pixar characters, not a lot are as iconic as Buzz Lightyear, thanks in no small part to his voice being provided by Tim Allen. In the original Toy Story and each of its three sequels, Allen’s performance took Buzz “to infinity and beyond” as he was able to capture every dimension and grand star-gazed delusion of the character with great passion and comedic timing, grounding the high-tech action figure with out-of-this-world machismo to an emotionally earnest place, especially opposite Tom Hanks’ blend of soft-spoken heart and manic egotism as Woody.

Ever since the initial announcement of MCU-staple Chris Evans taking on the role of the beloved Space Ranger in Pixar’s 2022 origin story, Lightyear, fans have been outraged and confused that such an iconic role would be passed over to someone else, with no involvement from Allen whatsoever. While many have speculated Allen’s exclusion was over everything from financial frugality to political disagreements, it is far from the first time that Allen did not voice the role. For a character with as many appearances in theme parks, spin-offs, and other ancillary material as Buzz, a precedent has long been established that someone else could play the character in Allen’s absence, the most famous example being Patrick Warburton in the animated spin-off series, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

RELATED: ‘Lightyear’ Review: Buzz’s Solid Origin Story Has Pixar “Falling With Style”

When it came to Lightyear, however, Chris Evans playing the Space Ranger in Allen’s stead gave the film, to many die-hard fans and critics, an unnecessary disconnect and diversion from the original character recognized the world over only for the sake of casting a big-name celebrity for market appeal. My argument is that such a disconnect was not only inevitable, but necessary in allowing the film to build its own identity and interpretation of the Buzz character separate from the Toy Story universe. Buzz, as portrayed by Tim Allen, would not have worked in the kind of story Lightyear is trying to tell with the character. As they are written, Buzz Lightyear the toy action figure, and Buzz Lightyear the human Space Ranger are two completely different characters and occupy vastly different kinds of stories, both in tone and scale. As such, each depiction of Buzz must require different methods of emotional performance and vocal texture.

Image via Disney

Allen's portrayal in the first Toy Story was initially rooted in the irony of a plastic plaything acting like a self-serious hard-boiled action hero. Buzz was designed as a caricature to riff on the kinds of action figures that were popular with young boys, such as G.I. Joe and Transformers. Buzz was a melodramatic expression of this kind of toyetic he-man young boys like Andy idolized. He talked with a command and confidence that won over the other toys in Andy’s bedroom, heightening the contrast and conflict his arrival presented to the aged and experienced Woody over who would be the favorite toy. However, once Buzz discovered he was only a toy, his demeanor and character changed to better operate as Woody’s friend and right-hand man in Andy’s room. While he still carried a militaristic confidence, he developed a kindness and often awkward charm to him in the sequels that was firmly planted in the devotion to service of being there for a kid in need and to his fellow toys. Basically, Allen’s Buzz had the voice of an ideal friend in an overtly sentimental story.

Billing itself as the story of the “real” Buzz Lightyear that inspired the toy, Lightyear tells a story that is as dramatic and fantastically intergalactic as what Buzz believed himself to be in during the first Toy Story. Lightyear is different from the Toy Story films in practically every way, telling a sprawling space epic in the vein of Star Wars and Interstellar over the humble character-driven sentiment of Toy Story. As the main character of this epic, Evans’ Buzz required a different characterization for Buzz altogether from that of a toy to a human man.

In Lightyear, Evans’ portrayal gives Buzz more believability to his dilemmas and procedural monologuing as a space hero and functions better in a high-concept genre action adventure, due largely to his time as Marvel’s Captain America. By fully realizing the world of Buzz and his adventures, the irony of him being a toy acting like a real space soldier is gone, because now he actually is one. What was seen as a delusion for toy Buzz that was meant to conflict with the realist Woody in Toy Story is now fully actualized in a real space adventure. The character’s militaristic confidence and action hero dryness are fully embraced while giving him a humanistic sincerity and likability to his Space Ranger side, swapping his awkwardness with vulnerability and his self-serious irony with genuine drama. Evans plays Buzz like a desperate soldier, not a heightened plastic caricature of one. While still built upon the original Allen performance, Evans had to carry far less comedic subtext to his performance and more genuine genre drama as he was playing Buzz as a heroic sci-fi astronaut, not a toy.

Tim Allen’s performance as Buzz Lightyear was conceived to be a funny juxtaposition that contrasted the nature of his character with reality. Allen’s Buzz works for the emotions and narrative necessities of the Toy Story series, acting like a Space Ranger in a world of plastic playthings and then a caring friend to Woody in the same breath. Tim Allen’s voice for Buzz is tailored to the kind of character he is in Toy Story and where those films took that character. In Lightyear, Allen’s voice would have stood out and created a distracting disconnect from what the movie is trying to accomplish as a full-blooded sci-fi action adventure. While Allen’s Buzz would have sounded familiar, it would have necessitated a different kind of character work required of Allen that he had never done for Buzz. Evans worked best in Lightyear because he played the role as required of this version of the character; as a modern superhero. To Andy, Lightyear is the same to him as a Marvel movie would be to a real-world kid, and Lightyear cast itself as such.