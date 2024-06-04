The Big Picture Like a Dragon: Yakuza, premiering on Amazon Prime Video, offers a compelling story based on the popular SEGA game franchise.

Directed by Take Masaharu and featuring lead actor Takeuchi Ryoma, the series explores the life and decisions of Yakuza warrior Kazuma Kiryu.

With two time periods, 1995 and 2005, the show promises to showcase modern Japan and intense character stories.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the live-action series adaptation of the popular role-playing video game Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is heading to Amazon's Prime Video as revealed by Variety, where it will premiere in two batches: October 25 and November 1, with subtitled and dubbed versions in up to thirty languages. The batches will comprise three episodes each, adding up to a six-part series, solely based on the SEGA game franchise, and will be available to stream in over two hundred and forty countries worldwide.

Directed by Take Masaharu (100 Yen Love) and Takimoto Kengo (Kamen Teacher), Like a Dragon: Yakuza stars Takeuchi Ryoma as the lead character, Kazuma Kiryu. Sean Crouch and Nakamura Yugo are in charge of the screenplay and story, with a Japanese screenplay by Yoshida Yasuhiro and Yamada Kana. As for the plot, which is established in two time periods, 1995 and 2005, it centers on the life, childhood friends and the consequences of the decisions of Kazuma, the "fearsome and peerless" Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity.

As the world excitedly counts down to the premiere date, director Take is as eager to unveil the "spectacular story" which he and the team have put so much effort into. "I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza," he shared. Meanwhile, joining him on the crew are executive producers Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande and Joshua Long.

'Like A Dragon: Yakuza' Is An "Extremely Compelling Watch"

The original Yakuza game series, released in 2005 by SEGA and developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, gained laudable reviews globally and grew its fanbase in no time. Like a Dragon: Yakuza is expected to gain as much popularity, if not more, especially given its approaching launch on the streaming giant Prime Video. And according to the streamer, the series “showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore.”

Announcing the upcoming premiere, James Farrell, the head of international originals, Amazon MGM Studios, could not be more thrilled. He said, "The unfettered appeal for Japanese content from within Japan and other parts of the world has been growing exponentially. While Prime Video Japan continues to offer a variety of content across genres, adapting an internationally popular game franchise that has such deep resonance and layered characters presents a unique charm and makes for an extremely compelling watch."

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be exclusively available to stream on Prime Video on October 25 and November 1. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.