The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming K-drama, Like Flowers in Sand, explores the theme of self-doubt through the story of a wrestler striving for greatness.

The trailer introduces Kim Baek-doo, a talented ssireum wrestler, and his struggle to fulfill his potential and claim the prestigious Jangsa title.

Baek-doo's childhood friend, Oh Yoo-kyung, joins the team's management to support him and help him regain his passion and belief in himself.

Self-doubt is a plague that has ravaged the minds of many great individuals throughout time and in Netflix's upcoming K-drama, it re-emerges. The streamer has released the official trailer for its upcoming weekly romantic comedy series, Like Flowers in Sand. The Netflix original will premiere on the platform on December 20, as we build up to Christmas, and this sports romance drama will tell a heartwarming tale of a wrestler and his struggle to attain his full potential and emerge at the pinnacle of the sport.

The new trailer kicks off with the boasting of a gifted prodigy, who is talented and deeply rooted in the world of traditional Korean wrestling known as ssireum. Kim Baek-doo (Jang Dong-Yoon) is a member of the revered ssireum team at the Geosan County Office. Despite being the youngest scion within his clan, he struggles with a personal ultimatum— he'd retire if he can't claim the prestigious Jangsa title. Boosted and weighed down in equal measure by the fame he had once enjoyed as a famed wrestling protégé, Baek-doo is teetering on the very brink. However, pulling him off the cliff edge and setting him on the pathway to redemption through friendship, is his childhood friend and first love, Oh Yoo-kyung (Lee Joo-Myoung).

With the team facing potential disbandment, Oh Yoo-kyung joins the team's management and gets to see the former protégé's struggles firsthand - despite his unrelenting efforts. Through her guidance, and drawing on their deep-rooted connection, she hopes to rekindle his passion and belief in himself while lighting a path way towards salvation for the team and the potential re-emergence of Kim Baek-doo. The trailer hints at the transformation that can occur in a life when those around the individual retain faith in them. The clip wraps with a moving testament from Baek-Doo to Yoo-Kyung, "It's because of you," he says. “I am back because of you.”

Netflix Has More K-Dramas For the Holidays

Like Flowers in Sand will premiere on Netflix on December 20, making it one of several Korean dramas which can keep you company during this holiday season. With two episodes released weekly, Song Kang's My Demon where a centuries-old demon is tamed by love, premiered on Nov. 25 and will run to January 13, 2024. Kang will also return to star in the much bloodier second season of Sweet Home from December 1. Other Korean dramas for this season include Welcome to Samdal-Ri, the Jang Tae-sang-led Gyeongseong Creature, and Marry My Husband.

Like Flowers in Sand is written by Won Yon-Jung and directed by Kim Jin-Woo. The cast also includes Yun Jong-Seok as Min Hyun-Wook, Kim Bo-Ra as Joo Mi-Ran, Lee Jae-Joon as Kwak Jin-Soo, and Lee Joo-Seung as Jo Seok-Hee. New episodes will air twice a week.

Like Flowers in Sand premieres on December 20. Watch the trailer below: