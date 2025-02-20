For decades, Dutch actor Rutger Hauer kept his career trucking along with a multitude of roles in just about every genre under the sun. You may recognize him from his performance in Paul Verhoeven’s sultry romantic film Turkish Delight, or maybe even for one of his roles in American cinema, like his appearance in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner or Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. Whatever the case may be, you’ve certainly seen Hauer’s face at least once before in a cinematic classic — although chances are you’ve spotted him numerous times whether you know it or not. Today, Collider is thrilled to share the exclusive first look at the official trailer for Like Tears in Rain, a documentary film and in-depth look into the late actor’s lengthy time in the industry. Under the watchful eye of Hauer’s goddaughter, Sanna Fabery de Jonge, the movie weaves in pieces from Hauer’s legacy while utilizing never-before-seen footage and interviews with other icons of the film industry who knew him best.

Lighthearted, yet seriously dedicated to the life to which it’s paying homage, the trailer for Like Tears in Rain sees plenty of laughs mixed in with tears as names like Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) and Whoopi Goldberg (Star Trek: The Next Generation) reminisce on the hulking man who they looked up to. While we hear about the boundaryless abilities of the performer, archival footage shows him skiing, blocking sword fights, and even playing the violin, only further driving home the sentiment that absolutely nothing was outside of his wheelhouse. From award shows to first meetings with people who would become incredibly close to Hauer, the documentary’s trailer promises that fans will get an all-access backstage pass into what made the late actor the revered legend he would ultimately become.

Who Else Is Involved in ‘Like Tears in Rain’?

Along with Rourke and Goldberg, Like Tears in Rain will also feature one-on-one conversations with a slew of other industry names, including filmmakers, Verhoeven and Robert Rodriguez, with the former having worked with Hauer on Turkish Delight and the latter on Hobo with a Shotgun and Sin City. Likewise, folks who Hauer shared a set with, including Fatherland’s Miranda Richardson and The Blood of Heroes’ Vincent D’Onofrio, will also open up about what it was like to be the actor’s co-star.

Audiences can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Like Tears in Rain above and fans in the United States can stream the film when it arrives on Viaplay on Thursday, March 13.

