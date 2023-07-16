Being involved in a theatrical stage production on any level takes hard work and flexibility. The people who audition and volunteer for crew positions are often some of the most passionate, eccentric people in their community, and the antics that go on during the rehearsal process often reflect that eccentricity. The release of Theater Camp takes a hilarious look into the process as the counselors and their young campers work to save their camp from being closed down, joining the plethora of other movies about putting on a play. The absolute pinnacle of comedies showcasing the process of putting on a play, however, is Waiting for Guffman. This movie is stacked with a brilliant cast of the most talented improvisational comedians, and their collaborative efforts produced the most realistic and hysterical behind-the-scenes look into community theater that everyone should watch before seeing a more modern take on the experience in Theater Camp.

Play Rehearsals Are a Hot Mess Compared to the Performances

Those who have been involved in community theater before know about the drama and crises that occur almost daily during rehearsals. Actors make mistakes, set pieces fall apart, props and costumes go missing or break, and that’s just the average hiccups experienced by every production. The relationships between everyone involved and the daily experiences the cast and crew bring with them to rehearsal add multiple unpredictable trials the production has to work through before opening night. This is where Waiting for Guffman puts itself far above and beyond any other film about being in a play. Their play about the 150th anniversary of Blaine, Missouri, hits just about every roadblock you can imagine right up to opening night.

RELATED: Where to Watch 'Theater Camp': Showtimes and Streaming Status

Much like American Idol, this film shows in some shocking ways how the audition process works, with some showing up to try out that have no business being on any stage. The attempts that Corky St. Clair (Christopher Guest) makes in the community to fill some of the roles show how hard a director works to find the right person for each role. The process of the actors learning their lines and choreography shows how the play gets polished, especially at the beginning when the cast is still learning everything. The aspect of community theater that this film does so well is portraying the sudden changes needed when any cast or crew quits the play, and how it feels like the end of the world to everyone involved. The extra layer of drama added to this story is how Corky tries to invite a Broadway producer Mr. Guffman in the hopes that they will take their play to New York and make them all famous. This heightens the emotional intensity of everyone involved, making them far more invested in the success of their production than any normal community theater troop would be. For anyone who has never been involved in community theater but wants to know what the process of putting on a play looks like, this movie is the most accurate depiction available by far.

The Improvised Dialogue Elevates This Film Above The Rest

Image via Warner Bros.

This film is directed by and stars Christopher Guest, and his talent for building a story is uncanny. What really makes this film work, though, is the amazing improvisational skills of the entire cast. There was no script written for this film, so the actors were given basic outlines of what their character was trying to accomplish in each scene. The ability of these actors to remain in character while spontaneously creating the dialogue makes all of their performances so much more believable than when actors deliver lines specifically as they were written.

David Cross is in the movie for just about a minute, but his spiel about aliens landing in Blaine is completely unforgettable. Eugene Levy plays Dr. Allen Pearl, a dentist who has always wanted to perform on stage. The physical quirks that Levy adds to this character alone gives the audience multiple reasons to laugh, but the way he portrays a completely novice actor catching the acting bug is impeccable. He’s the perfect audience surrogate in this film. Catherine O’Hara and Fred Willard play Sheila and Ron Albertson, a couple that owns the travel agency in town, but are better known in Blaine for being the veteran actors that have starred in many of the plays put on for the community already. The relationship dynamic that these two created for their characters portrays the big fish in a small pond idiom brilliantly, especially because they see themselves as far bigger fish than they actually are. Parker Posey plays the young ingénue who works at the local Dairy Queen. Her aloof attitude and love for being on stage brings so much bubbly fun energy to the movie. Whenever the cast is facing some disappointment, she tries her hardest to keep moving forward without showing how deeply sad she is about those hiccups.

Image via Warner Bros.

Christoper Guest is truly the star of this film, though, and the immense amount of work his put into it is obvious. The monologues he has about his previous experiences in theater, his plans for the play, his critiques of their progress, and then stepping into one of the roles unexpectedly make for some of the most painfully funny moments in the story. He takes every aspect of putting this play together as serious as a heart attack. Everything he says and does is overly dramatic, which is totally accurate for the role of a community theater director. This role is absolutely nothing like he is in real life, but he maintains his character so well you could never tell. He proves himself to be the king of improvised comedy in this film as well as the many others he’s directed, written for or starred in, such as Best In Show or Spinal Tap.

Producing a Play Is a Uniquely Rewarding Experience

Image via Warner Bros.

Not much has changed about putting together a community theater production since this movie came out in 1997. The small stage, the cheap practical effects, and the makeshift dressing rooms are all completely accurate to a real community theater. What movies like Waiting for Guffman portray so well is the entire experience of being in a play. All the trials and tribulations that add up to the joy and satisfaction felt after a great performance are perfectly encapsulated in this film. The epilogue in this film shows the lingering effects that being in a play have on a person long after the play is over. Acting on stage provides a type of adrenaline rush that’s completely unique from anything else, and takes a level of courage and mindfulness that create a sense of accomplishment you can’t find anywhere else. Theater Camp seems to be another positive example of this experience, but before you go out to see it, you should absolutely take the time to soak in the improvised brilliance in Waiting for Guffman.