Many people have a weakness for romance. Netflix, for instance, introduced Bridgerton to the world in December 2020 and has since lured viewers into yearning for incredible chemistry, will-they-won’t-they dynamics, steamy scenes, and fancy balls in the before times. While its upcoming fourth season doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, why not watch another show that boasts similar vibes? If you’re looking for an alternative in the downtime between seasons of Bridgerton, head to Max and watch Like Water for Chocolate. This new show is slowly gaining traction and will surely make you feel many emotions simultaneously, but instead of the Regency era, you’ll be transported back to the Mexican Revolution.

‘Like Water for Chocolate’ Is ‘Bridgerton’ Meets Magical Realism

Like Water for Chocolate based on a 1989 novel written by Laura Esquivel, which was previously adapted for the silver screen in 1992 with a movie directed by Alfonso Arau. The new Max series follows a young woman named Tita (Azul Guaita), who is kind and beautiful and loves to make incredible dishes whenever she can. She also has a lover whom she has known since childhood, named Pedro (Andres Baida). Despite the two wanting to spend the rest of their lives together, it’s tradition that the youngest sibling in the family — which, in this case, is Tita — must not wed and instead stay at home to take care of their parents.

This long-standing tradition breaks Tita’s heart, as she wants a life with Pedro, so she resorts to trying to see him while entertaining the possibility of a future for them in the process. Throughout the story, Tita experiences a range of emotions, something that she channels through her cooking. Little does she know that she can infuse her dishes with whatever emotion she’s feeling. For instance, when a tear falls into Tita's batter, the guests who eat it will also feel sadness.

‘Like Water for Chocolate’ and ‘Bridgerton’ Tackle Similar Themes

Bridgerton has become big as it is thanks to the intense chemistry between each of the featured couples, but the Netflix show also tackles the pros and cons of old traditions, such the expectation of wedding someone reputable after reaching marrying age. Like Bridgerton, Like Water for Chocolate also focuses on families honoring certain traditions and practices to maintain a respectable standing in society.

Instead of Tita and Pedro marrying, her mother decides to give Pedro to her other daughter, Rosaura (Ana Valeria Becerril), because she is the oldest. Their marriage is not for love, but for the sake of convenience and traditions. Meanwhile, Tita is expected to take care of her mother rather than marry. In Bridgerton, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is initially promised to marry a man she doesn’t fully love, but decides not to go through with it after realizing she has a deeper attraction for Simon (Regé-Jean Page). While these shows have contrasting ways of handling family themes — mostly due to cultural differences — the effects these traditions have on the characters' desire for romance is remarkably similar.

‘Like Water for Chocolate’ Also Features Forbidden (And Steamy) Romance

While Like Water for Chocolate doesn't have the same contemporary touchstones as Bridgerton or classical renditions of modern music, it knows how to wield its romantic beats to keep the viewer invested. Like Water for Chocolate boasts an element of magical realism, which sets it apart from Bridgerton, but the two shows still share the same trope of forbidden love. Though we are already aware of the relationship between Tita and Pedro in the first episode, the rest of the show is more or less a slow burn between their characters. Tita and Pedro’s love story isn’t easy, largely in part due to Tita’s mother. However, despite all of their hardships, they still strive to make it work because their love is strong enough to overcome the obstacles that try to stand in their way.

Forbidden love is a delicious trope if done right, and Like Water for Chocolate has plenty to offer fans of romance. You can’t help but root for Tita and Pedro because, from the very beginning, it’s clear that they are meant to be together. At one point, Tita even explains that there’s no concrete explanation for how they naturally gravitated toward each other from childhood on, but what is clear is the chemistry between the two and how determined they are to be in each other’s lives. So, if you're looking for a show that will make you feel the same way as Bridgerton does (in addition to a hunger for all of Tita's cooking), then Like Water for Chocolate is worth checking out. It's even been renewed for a second season already — promising even more delectable romance to come.

Like Water for Chocolate is available to stream on Max, with episodes dropping every Sunday.

